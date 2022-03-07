One arrested for assault on cop

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

The police have arrested a person for allegedly assaulting a head constable of the Punjab Police.

The complainant, Vinod Kumar, stated that Head Constable Harjeet Singh, a resident of Kajheri, Sector 52, was consuming liquor with the suspects, Pardhan and Amit Kumar, at Kajheri on the night of February 17.

The suspects had an argument with the victim over money which Harjeet owed them. The suspects then attacked the victim with a stick.

A case under Sections 323, 325 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspects at the Sector 36 police station. The police said Amit, one of the suspects, had been arrested.