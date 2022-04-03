One arrested for releasing vehicles on fake bills

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 2

The Panchkula police have arrested a person for allegedly getting vehicles, seized in illegal mining cases, released after presenting their fake bills. The suspect has been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula.

According to information from the Geology Department, Panchkula, some vehicles were confiscated in an illegal mining case during an inspection by the department on July 6, 2021.

During the checking of bills of the vehicle, it was found that the vehicle owners had got their vehicles released by presenting fake bills.

A case was registered against the vehicle owners under Section 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC at the Sector 5 police station. Further investigations are on into the case.