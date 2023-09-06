One arrested for snatching phone

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 5

The police today arrested a Kalka resident for allegedly snatching a mobile phone.

The suspect was identified as Anup, alias Nupi Jagdish Lal, aged 39, of Handia Mohalla.

The victim, Sajit Sahni, in his complaint to the police, said he was going to work in his company on foot while talking on phone on Monday when a person from behind snatched it and fled the place.

A case in this regard was registered under Section 379-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Kalka police station.

The police said the arrest was made in Kalka. The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.

