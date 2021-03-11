One booked for schoolgirl’s rape in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 28

A resident of Dharamgarh has been booked on the charge of raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

The police said the suspect, Roshan Lal, was absconding and would be arrested soon.

In a complaint to the police, the victim’s mother stated that her daughter, a student of Class IX, had left home for school yesterday, but but did not return in the afternoon. They searched for her all night, but could not find her. In the morning, her daughter came home and told her that on her way to school, Roshan Lal had taken her away on the pretext of walking around.

The complainant alleged that the suspect took her to a hotel on the Kalka road where he raped her. The suspect then left her outside her house and fled after threatening to kill her parents if she told anyone about the incident.

Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh said after receiving a complaint, a case was registered and search for the suspect was started.