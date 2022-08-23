One booked under Pocso act

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police have booked Saini Majra resident Supinder Singh under the POCSO Act for impregnating a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of helping her secure good marks in PSEB exams. The Class IX student had complained of stomach ache at a private hospital in Zirakpur and was referred to a Kharar hospital where her eight-month pregnancy was confirmed. A case has been registered. TNS

Man hit by bus at ISBT-17, dies

Chandigarh: A man was killed after being hit by a bus at the ISBT, Sector 17. Head Constable Ashok Kumar, posted at the ISBT police post, reported a Punjab Roadways bus, being driven negligently by Sukhwinder Kumar, knocked down an unidentified person at the bus stand. The victim taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered. TNS

CMA chief calls on Purohit

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Management Association (CMA) president Gursimran Singh Oberoi and general secretary Abhishek Gupta on Monday called upon Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. Oberoi said the CMA was one of the oldest professional bodies helping management students and professionals to adopt the best practices to solve human problems. They said the purpose of the meeting had been to join hands with the administration in handlings various societal problems and work together.