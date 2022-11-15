One contracts virus in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

The city reported one case of Covid on Monday. There was no fresh fatality and no patient recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours. — TNS

Three test +ve in Mohali district

Mohali: The district reported three fresh cases of Covid during the past 24 hours. There was no new fatality due to the virus. The number of active cases stands at 10. — TNS

No case in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district did not see any fresh case of Covid-19 on Monday. There was no fatality either. However, three patients got the better of the disease during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases stands at five.