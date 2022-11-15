One contracts virus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, November 14
The city reported one case of Covid on Monday. There was no fresh fatality and no patient recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours. — TNS
Three test +ve in Mohali district
Mohali: The district reported three fresh cases of Covid during the past 24 hours. There was no new fatality due to the virus. The number of active cases stands at 10. — TNS
No case in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district did not see any fresh case of Covid-19 on Monday. There was no fatality either. However, three patients got the better of the disease during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases stands at five.
