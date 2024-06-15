Chandigarh, June 14
The NSS wing of Panjab University conducted a one-day training programme on ‘My Bharat Portal’ at the UIET department on Thursday.
The portal connects youth with programmes and learning opportunities in businesses, government departments and non-profit organisations.
Dr Sonia Sharma, the master trainer, imparted training to 129 participants from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. Vanita Sood, Director, NSS, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, was the chief guest at the event.
