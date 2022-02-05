One death, 106 cases in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 4

The district on Friday reported 106 fresh cases of Covid, taking the overall tally to 43,367. There was a fatality due to the virus, which raised the death count to 404.

An 83-year-old man from Pinjore, who was suffering from cancer, died of the virus. He was fully vaccinated against Covid.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the deadly disease has climbed to 42,365. The active caseload in the district reduced to 598. —