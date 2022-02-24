One death, 25 Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported 25 cases of Covid on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 91,633. A 72-year-old woman from Dadu Majra, a case of kidney disease, type-2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died due to the virus at Indus Super Speciality Hospital in Mohali. She was not vaccinated against Covid. TNS
Two deaths, 30 fresh Covid cases in Mohali
Mohali: Two persons died of Covid-19 while 30 new cases were reported from the district on Wednesday. A 91-year-old man from Bhanarpur and a 42-year-old man from Zirakpur succumbed to the virus. The Zirakpur resident had received one dose of the vaccination, while the Bhanarpur resident was not vaccinated. The active caseload has now reached 207. The death toll stands at 1,146. TNS
Just two fresh cases in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district reported two fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 43,994. The active caseload came down to 41. The death count remained unchanged at 413. Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 43,540.
