One dies in blast at Lalru factory

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 10

A factory worker died of burns and another severely hurt in a blast that took place at a textile unit in Lalru on Tuesday evening. Gurmeet Singh (30) of Jadaut village and Malkiat Singh (31) were admitted to the hospital. Gurmeet succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet’s body was handed over to his kin after post-mortem. He is survived by two kids and wife. The police said the incident took place after a steam pipe near the boiler burst around 5 pm.

#Mohali