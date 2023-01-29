One held for car battery theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

The police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for stealing a car battery. Complainant Vineet Kumar, a resident of Nayagaon, reported that unknown person stole the battery of his car, which was parked in Sector 38.

The police were informed about the incident and a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station. The suspect, identified as Vikas Buda of Malloya village, has been arrested in the case.