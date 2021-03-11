One held for firing at mining workers

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 14

The local police have nabbed a person for firing on mining workers at Bhud Mandalay village in Panchkula on May 7.

The suspect has been identified as Ravi Saini, a resident of Raipur Rani in Panchkula district. He was presented in a court today, which remanded him in three-day police custody.

Ishtaq Khan of Raumajra village, in his complaint to the police, stated that he was the flying in-charge and had mining work in Bhud Mandalay village. He said on May 6, some persons, whom he identified as Simmu of Nabipur, Rajiv of Raipurrani, Moni of Pammuwala and Gurdeep of Rampur, came to the mining site in a car and enquired about him.

He said the next day, around 4 pm, Simmu called him up on his phone and told him that they would ply the vehicles without paying the royalty. He said when he refused, the caller threatened him to agree or they would shoot him. The complainant stated that the next day, he again received a call at 10 am asking him allow plying of vehicles without paying the royalty. He refused to do so and was threatened again.

Ishtaq said about 2 pm, workers of Balaji Mines, including Gurmeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Vikram Singh, were present at the company site in the village. He said six-seven youths came in a white Scorpio, which was without number plate, and attacked the workers. He said one of the boys took out a pistol and fired at the workers, who ran here and there to save their lives. He said Simmu threatened him that this was only a trailer and threatened him with dire consequences.

A case under the IPC and the Arms Act was registered at the Raipurani police station.