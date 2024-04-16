Samba police arrest accused in Jammu gangster murder case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 15

Samba police have arrested one of the accused involved in the murder of Jammu-based gangster Rajesh Dogra outside a mall at Mohali in Punjab on March 4.

The suspect was identified as Ranjeet Singh, alias Rimpa, a resident of Langeth Supwal in Samba.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Vijaypur SHO apprehended a person. During sustained questioning, he turned out be a suspect in the murder of gangster Rajesh Dogra, who was killed due to rivalry between two Jammu gangs. Ranjeet was wanted in the case registered under Sections 302 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Phase 11 police station in Mohali.

A police official informed that Ranjeet was a hardcore criminal and he was also involved in a case under Sections 332, 427, 504 and 510 of the IPC at Bakshi Nagar police station in Jammu.

