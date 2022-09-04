One held for theft in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Mohan, alias Mona (19), for stealing a scooty of a Dhanas resident on August 31. A case has been registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC. TNS
Mohali cops hold ‘Rahat Camp’
Mohali: The police resolved 175 pending cases and 33 unresolved complaints of various city police stations during a ‘Rahat camp’ held at the Sohana police station on Saturday. DSP City-2 HS Bal said, “People from as far as Faridabad had come to get their immigration and consultancy cases resolved.” TNS
Neeraj claims tennis title
Chandigarh: Chandigarh’s Neeraj Yashpaul brought laurels for the city by winning AITA men’s title in Bathinda. Yashpaul outclassed seasoned campaigner Suraj Prabodh from Karnataka in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) to win the title. TNS
Juvenile stabs youth, nabbed
Chandigarh: The police nabbed a juvenile (16) for stabbing a Maloya resident, Ajay, alias Radhe (18), with a knife near Park No. 2 in Dadu Majra here on August 29. The complainant alleged that two juveniles ran away after stabbing him. The complainant suffered injured and was admitted to the GMSH-16. Later, one juvenile was arrested and sent to the Juvenile Home in Sector 25 here. A case under Sections 324, 307, 34 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Maloya police station on September 2. TNS
Bikers snatch mobile phone
Chandigarh: Two unidentified bike-borne youths snatched a mobile phone from a Kishangarh resident, Suraj, here on Friday. After committing the crime, the suspects sped away from the Shastri Nagar light point to the Railway light point. A case under Sections 379-A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the IT Park police station. TNS
Organ donation programme held
Chandigarh: The Dev Samaj College of Education (DSCE) organised an eye and organ donation programme. The activity was organised by the DSCE in collaboration with the PGI, Chandigarh, to mark Eye Donation Week, which is observed annually from August 25 to September 8.
