One held in Pinjore garden snatching case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 24

The local police have nabbed a person who had snatched a mobile from a visitor to the Pinjore garden.

The suspect has been identified as Satwinder, alias Binda, a resident of Bitna Colony in Pinjore.

The police spokesman said Hariom, a native of a village in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh and presently residing at a rented accommodation in Manakpur, Pinjore, had in his complaint to the police stated that had visited Yadavindra Gardens on April 21. He said when he reached near Jal Mahal, three youths came there and one of them asked for his phone on the pretext that there was no balance in his own phone and he needed to call someone. The complainant said when he refused to give his phone, the suspects forcibly snatched his phone along with Aadhaar card and Rs 700 kept in the mobile cover.

A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered against the unidentified snatcher at the Pinjore police station.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday and produced in court today, which remanded him in one-day police custody to arrest his two accomplices and recover the mobile phone.