One held with 300 gm opium in Panchkula

The police arrested an alleged drug smuggler after recovering 300 gm of opium from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Gurvinder Singh alias Gogi, a resident of Dappar village, Mohali.

On April 14, the police received a tip-off that a young man would arrive near the Barwala Air Force Station on Derabassi–Barwala Road to deliver opium.

Acting on the information, the Crime Branch team led by Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar reached the spot and apprehended the accused. Upon searching him, 301 gm of opium was recovered.

A case under Section 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances has been registered against him at the Chandi Mandir police station. The accused was presented before the court and remanded to police custody.