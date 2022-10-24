One held with 7.5 gm heroin in Panchkula

Panchkula: A drug peddler has been nabbed with 7.5 gm heroin. The police said they had received a tip-off of a suspect selling heroin. A patrol team arrested Pappu, a resident of Indira Colony, with the contraband. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered and the suspect remanded in two-day police custody. tns
City resident held with charas
Chandigarh: The police arrested a Sector 7 resident, Tajinder Singh, 28, and recovered 264 gm of charas from him, on the Madhya Marg on Saturday. TNS
Four arrested for gambling
Chandigarh: Teira residents Veer Singh, Hari Om and Vishal Singh and Jhampur resident Mohd. Fiaz have been arrested for allegedly gambling at Maloya on Saturday. The police recovered Rs 2,700 from them. TNS
Purse containing valuables stolen
Chandigarh: A Sector 46 resident reported that someone stole her purse containing ATM card, driving licence and Rs 10,000 from Parade Ground in Sector 17 on October 16.
