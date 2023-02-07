One killed, four suffer injuries in Ambala mishap

Ambala, February 6
A man was killed while four others suffered injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a stationary vehicle on the Delhi-Ambala national highway today.
The deceased was identified as Jaibir (26) and the injured Amitabh (30), Anoop (19) and Purushottam (42), residents of Uttar Pradesh (UP), and Dalip Puri (22) of Ambala.
In his complaint to police, the deceased’s brother Rajiv, a resident of UP, stated that he worked as a daily wager for a caterer along with Jaibir. Around 3 am, Jaibir, Amitabh, Anoop, Purushottam and Dalip were returning from Karnal after an event. Dalip was driving the vehicle while Jaibir was sitting next to him in the cabin. The vehicle rammed into a truck parked on the Delhi-Ambala highway sans any indicator.
While Jaibir died on the spot, the injured were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
Jeet Singh, SHO, Parao police station, said a case had been registered against the unidentified truck driver.
