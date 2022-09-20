One more held for assault on trader at Panchkula village

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 19

The police today claimed to have arrested one more accused in an assault case. A shopkeeper of Budhanpur village here was severely injured in the attack. The accused has been identified as Kanhaiya, a resident of Indira Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula.

The police said the victim, Khazanchi Lal Garg, a resident of Sector 16, had reported that around seven youths arrived at his shop in the village and attacked him with sharp weapons and stones. He was severely injured. The accused, while fleeing the spot, said if he informed the police, then they would kill him.

A case has been registered under Sections 323, 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC. Kanhaiya was produced before the court that remanded him in judicial custody.

