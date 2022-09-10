One more held for robbing auto driver in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 9

The police have nabbed one more accused in a case in which an auto-rickshaw driver was robbed of Rs 2,000 and a mobile phone while he was returning to Chandigarh from Pinjore on August 12.

The accused, identified as Surjeet, a resident of labouur colony in Rampur Seuri village, near Pinjore, was arrested yesterday.

Pappu Kumar, a resident of Sohana in Mohali, in his complaint to the police filed on August 12, has stated that a passenger hired his auto from the Sector 43 bus terminal for Pinjore. While returning to Chandigarh, three youths boarded his auto at the traffic light point near Chandimandir. The youths forced him to stop the auto near the Suraj theatre in Panchkula and snatched a mobile phone and Rs 2,000 from him.

A case under Sections 34 and 379-A of the IPC was registered against three unidentified persons. Later, two accused were arrested.

Meanwhile, the police produced Surjeet before the court today, which remanded him in judicial custody.

