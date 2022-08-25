One more held in assault case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 24

The police have nabbed another suspect in connection with the stabbing of a youth of Rajiv Colony near Sector 17 here. He has been identified as Ravi, alias Lota, a resident of Rajiv Colony.

The police said the victim, Sunil, also a resident of the same colony, had complained that Niple, a resident of the same area, had arrived at his house on July 11. The latter thrashed him and stabbed him with a knife. While fleeing the spot, he threatened the victim with life.

A cased under Sections 148, 149, 323, 324 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 14 police station. Meanwhile, the police produced Ravi before the court that remanded him in judicial custody.