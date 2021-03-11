One more held in recruitment exam scam in Panchkula

Panchkula, May 10
Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Panchkula police has arrested one more person in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (male constable) recruitment exam scam. The arrested person allegedly posed as another person during the screening test held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium on December 20 last year.
The suspect has been identified as Tejvir, a resident of Kakana village in Sonepat district.
An FIR was lodged in this regard at the Sector 5 police station under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Haryana Public Examination Act 2021 on February 3, 2022
On January 12, former Panchkula Police Commissioner Saurabh Singh had constituted the SIT to probe the scam. Vijay Kumar Nehra, ACP (Headquarters), who is leading the probe in the case, said all accused would be nabbed soon.
