One more held over Metro Plaza firing

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 12

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested another member of Sonu Khatri’s gang in Jalandhar.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Sajan Gill, alias Gabbar, who is a native of Fateh Nangal in Gurdaspur.

A preliminary investigation into the recent Metro Plaza firing incident in Zirakpur that Sajan had provided technical and logistic support to the shooters at the behest of his foreign-based handler, Khatri.

A case had already been registered in this regard under Sections 307, 506, 34, 427 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Zirakpur police station on July 27.

