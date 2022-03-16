One more nailed in Haryana constable recruitment scam

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 15

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Panchkula police has arrested one more person for impersonation in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) recruitment scam.

The suspect, identified as Rajesh, a resident of Hanswal village of Fatehabad district in Haryana, allegedly impersonated another person during the screening test held for the constable recruitment exam held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium on December 20 last year.

An FIR in this regard was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and the Haryana Public Examination Act-2021 at the Sector 5 police station on December 26. Besides, eight more FIRs were registered in the same matter, in which there are over 150 suspects.

On January 12, Panchkula Commissioner of Police Saurabh Singh had constituted an SIT to probe the scam.

Vijay Kumar Nehra, ACP (Headquarter), who is leading the probe in the case, said so far, a total of 68 people had been arrested. He added that other suspects would be nabbed soon.