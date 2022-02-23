One nabbed for illegal mining in Panchkula

Panchkula, February 22
The police have arrested a person on the charge of illegal mining and hampering the official work by hurling stones on government vehicles.
The suspect has been identified as Nizamuddin, alias Papla, a resident of Ambwala villge, in the district. He was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody.
Mining Inspector Atul Gayania, in a complaint lodged with the police on February 3, stated that he, along with mining guard Abhimanyu, had visited the Ghaggar river in Burjkotia village for checking illegal mining and found that a JCB machine was being used in illegal mining behind a stone crusher. After seeing the government vehicle, the suspect, who was in a black SUV, blocked the vehicle and started hurling stones. The front windowpane of the passenger seat was damaged.
A case under sections 147, 149, 186, 341, 332, 353, 427, 506 and 379 of the IPC and section 21(4) of the Mining Act was registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...