One nabbed for illegal mining in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 22

The police have arrested a person on the charge of illegal mining and hampering the official work by hurling stones on government vehicles.

The suspect has been identified as Nizamuddin, alias Papla, a resident of Ambwala villge, in the district. He was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody.

Mining Inspector Atul Gayania, in a complaint lodged with the police on February 3, stated that he, along with mining guard Abhimanyu, had visited the Ghaggar river in Burjkotia village for checking illegal mining and found that a JCB machine was being used in illegal mining behind a stone crusher. After seeing the government vehicle, the suspect, who was in a black SUV, blocked the vehicle and started hurling stones. The front windowpane of the passenger seat was damaged.

A case under sections 147, 149, 186, 341, 332, 353, 427, 506 and 379 of the IPC and section 21(4) of the Mining Act was registered.