One nabbed in Mullana firing incident

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 21

The police have arrested a man in connection with the firing incident that occurred in the parking lot of a private university at Mullana on August 19. The suspect has been identified as Narender Singh, a resident of Barara. He was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody.

After an extortion case was registered against gangster Monu Rana and his nephew Yuvraj Singh, two persons opened fire at the parking lot. No one was injured in the incident.

Mullana SHO Surender Singh said Narender was involved in the criminal conspiracy. Efforts were on to nab the two persons who had opened fire at the parking lot.

Yuvraj and Monu, who are lodged in the Kurukshetra jail, will be brought here on production warrant in the case.

