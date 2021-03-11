One nailed for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a person for allegedly snatching a purse and a mobile phone. The complainant, Raja, a resident of Burail village, Sector 45, reported that two unknown persons snatched his mobile phone and a purse containing cash and documents in Sector 38 (West) on May 14. The police were informed following which a case was registered at the Maloya police station. Later, one of the suspects, Ajay, was arrested. TNS

Bizman duped of Rs 3.66 crore

Chandigarh: The UT police have registered a cheating case on the complaint of Satya Dev Saimwa, Director, M/S Panchkula Finvest Private Limited, NAC, Mani Majra. The complainant alleged that Ramesh Arora and Suman Arora, both directors of Altruistic Trading Private Limited and KSBL Securities Limited, Ghaziabad (UP), and other unknown persons represented themselves as SEBI-registered share brokers and financial share consultants to enhance the valuation of investments. The alleged persons managed to transfer shares in their favour and secretly sold valuable security property of the company and misappropriated the amount received their upon. The suspects allegedly caused a loss of Rs 3.66 crore to the complainant. The police have registered a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the Mani Majra police station and initiated investigations. TNS

Accident case registered

Chandigarh: Over three years after a pedestrian was hit by a speeding motorcycle, the UT police registered a case against the motorcyclist on the directions of a court. According to the police, complainant Ajeet Singh, a resident of Sector 29, was hit by a rashly driven motorcycle near Sai Temple in Sector 29 here on January 21, 2019. The motorcycle was driven by Mithlesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 (West). The complainant had suffered head injury in the accident. He was admitted to the GMCH, Sector 32. The case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC at the Industrial Area police station on the order of a local court. TNS

Two booked on fraud charge

Chandigarh: A Kishangarh resident, Ram Mehar, has alleged that Sukhdev of Fatehabad, Sanjay, a resident of Hisar, and others bought two vehicles from him in September 2020. The suspects paid Rs 80,000 in cash and promised to pay the remaining amount in 36 monthly instalments. It is alleged that the suspects neither paid the remaining amount nor returned the cars. The police have registered a case at the IT Park police station and initiated an investigation.