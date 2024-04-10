One-way traffic on Sector 26 road in Chandigarh during school timings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

To resolve the long-standing issue of traffic jam at the time of opening and closing of educational institutions in Sector 26, a meeting under the chairmanship of SSP (Security and Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh was held today at the Chandigarh Police HQ, Sector 9. The representatives of all stakeholder educational institutions situated on the Sector 26 road attended the meeting.

Traffic plan From 7:30 am to 9 am and 12.30 pm to 3 pm (Monday to Saturday, except holidays), a one-way traffic provision will be enforced from the Sector 7 light point to the St. Kabir light point for all vehicles. Only an outflow of traffic will be permitted from the T- Point at the temple of the Sector 26 road to the Butterfly Park and no inflow will be permitted. In case parking is required, the area outside the waterworks colony/Butterfly Park, Sector 26, may be utilised.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, St John’s High School, Strawberry Fields High School, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School and St Kabir Public School are situated on this road stretch.

It was agreed that a protocol will be implemented as a pilot programme with immediate effect under which schools/colleges will promote carpooling and use of school buses by the staff and students. The educational institutions will depute personnel to manage traffic at their own expense and resources outside their premises during the opening and closing hours.

Vehicles may only stop momentarily outside the school to pick up children on the curb side. Vehicles will not be permitted to park outside the school either in a single or double lane. Any vehicle found parked outside the school premises will be issued a challan by the Traffic Police.

The traffic lights near St Kabir to be switched off during the time period the one-way provision is activated. The slip road adjacent to St Kabir School should be cleared off any encroachment and no vehicles to be parked in that area. This arrangement will be reviewed after a fortnight and implement further improvisations.

