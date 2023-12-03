Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 2

In a strategic move, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has forged partnerships with prominent travel companies for the online booking for its buses. The Transport Department’s collaboration with these private platforms is set to enhance user convenience and boost the CTU’s revenue.

100 more e-buses to be procured The department at present has 80 electric buses and 100 more are set to be added to the fleet this fiscal. The move aligns with the city’s commitment to transitioning towards eco-friendly transport options. Long routes The CTU buses ply to Khatu Shyam, Salasar, Haldwani, Amritsar, Shimla, Manali, Delhi, Rewari, Narnaul, Rohtak, Hisar, Dehradun, Mansa, Katra, Agra, Jaipur and other cities.

Tie-ups with a few companies have already been established, while negotiations are going on for partnerships with other firms for the online reservation of tickets, said an official.

While the CTU has its own online booking system, this new initiative is aimed at tapping into the extensive user base of major travel companies, attracting passengers from various states.

The endeavour will broaden the reach of the CTU services, particularly on long routes. The focus will also be on strengthening connectivity to Delhi and expanding services to other states, religious destinations and destinations, added the official.

The addition of around 60 buses to the CTU fleet this year is aligned with plans to introduce more long-route services. This collaborative effort with the online travel platforms is poised to facilitate increased passenger engagement on these extended journeys. The UT Transport Director, Pradhuman Singh, said the association with the online platforms would increase the CTU reach to a maximum number of people as they could easily book tickets from anywhere. It would not only provide more convenience to passengers but also increase the CTU ridership, he added.

Earlier, due to a shortage of buses, many long-route services were temporarily discontinued. With the revival of these routes recently, the CTU aims at capitalising on the growing demand for inter-city travel.

In a parallel development, the UT Transport Department is also making strides in sustainable transportation. The department at present has 80 electric buses and 100 more are set to join the fleet this fiscal. This move aligns with the city’s commitment to transitioning towards eco-friendly transport options. Also, 12-metre-long electric buses to be purchased by the CTU are expected to run on most routes within the tricity, while diesel buses may be phased out or redirected to long routes.

With these initiatives, the CTU is not only streamlining passenger services but also contributing to the broader goals of sustainable and efficient public transportation in the region, said Pradhuman Singh. The department also has around 119 heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) buses.