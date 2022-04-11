Online class: Teacher faces vulgar comments

Chandigarh, April 10
Unknown persons have been booked by UT police on the complaint of a lady teacher for obstructing an online class by using vulgar language and making obscene gestures.
The complainant reported that she was taking an online lecture of Class X students on Google meet. The link to join the online class was shared with four students only.
During the class, two persons with the profile names Rehan and ‘Gaming Gaming’ joined the class.
It is alleged that the suspects obstructed the class, used vulgar language and made obscene gestures.
The incident took place in January following which a zero FIR was registered by Panchkula police at Sector 14 police station after which the probe was transferred to the Chandigarh police. —
Tribune Shorts
