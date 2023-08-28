Online complaint portal for repair of government houses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

To simplify, rationalise and digitise interface with the general public, the Engineering Department has started the online service on the E-Awas portal https://eawas.chd.gov.in regarding online registration of complaints related to repair, renovation and maintenance of government houses.

The main objective of the online interface is to decrease time and improve the ease of living for government employees as per the new initiative.

The government employees can register complaints online on the website regarding civil, electrical, electricity, public health, and horticulture works on the portal so that the complaints can be disposed of within a specified time.

As per the mechanism, the online complaints received are transferred to the field officers for their redressal within the timeline as per work requirement and in case complaints are not being attended at the field level, the same can be escalated to the higher supervisory officer for their information to keep vigil/watch the progress of complaints.

The process will reduce physical visits of the employee to the concerned maintenance booths/centres and also cut public interface. This system will work 24x7 and government employees can lodge and monitor their complaints as per their requirement from anywhere to ensure quick disposal of their grievances in the future.