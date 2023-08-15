Online fraud: Man duped of Rs 86,800

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

A city resident has fallen prey to an online fraud and lost Rs 86,800. Sunil Bisht, a resident of Sector 29, received a WhatsApp message offering him work from home. He was assigned various tasks to be done online. Initially, the fraudster paid the victim to gain his trust but later, tricked him into investing money with the promise of a substantial profit. The victim transferred a total of Rs 86,800 as asked by the fraudster, only to realise later that he had been cheated.

#cyber crime #WhatsApp