Online frauds: Awareness drive to be held in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

To protect the general public from online frauds, financial awareness programmes will be conducted for target groups and law-enforcement agencies in Chandigarh.

This was decided at the 22nd meeting of the State-Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) on Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Unincorporated Bodies (UIBs) held yesterday under the chairmanship of Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, and convened by MK Mall, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Chandigarh.

During the meeting, regulatory and policy initiatives taken by the RBI, awareness programmes on protection of interest of investors/depositors and similar other issues were discussed.

The Regional Director informed the meeting about the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme of the RBI which is working on the “One Nation, One Ombudsman” concept now. He also talked about the usefulness of the ‘Sachet portal’ of the RBI which facilitated lodging of complaints by general public as also the sharing of any relevant information by members of public, and is intended to help in addressing the problem of unauthorised collection of deposits more effectively. —

#cyber crime