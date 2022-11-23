Online transfer policy for Chandigarh teachers from April 1

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 22

In a first, the UT Education Department will have its own “online transfer teacher policy” for government schoolteachers with effect from April 1 next year.

Sharing details, Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, said: “The teachers will be transferred through the online software on the lines of Punjab. This will provide a level playing field to all employees seeking transfer. Through the online mechanism, rationalisation will take place, allowing adjustment of subject teachers from schools where they are in surplus to those facing shortage.”

5,000 Teachers in UT schools 113 Government schools in UT

Every year, Chandigarh loses points in the Performance Grading Index (school education ranking) and trails behind Punjab in the ranking due to lack of a teacher transfer policy.

On the “number of teachers transferred through a transparent online system as a percentage of total number of teachers transferred during current year” indicator, which holds weightage of 20 points, the city lost 18 points in the last rankings. The ministry has time and again asked the UT Education Department to formulate a teacher-transfer policy.

The new policy will be applicable to all teaching-cadre posts — principal/headmaster/lecturer/master/vocational teacher and JBT. Presently, the department follows a pick-and-choose policy while transferring teachers.

The divide between the urban and peripheral areas will be bridged through online transfers. There has always been a hesitation among teachers of government schools in UT sectors to teach in peripheral areas and vice-versa. Teachers posted in the rural schools have been waiting for long for their transfers to city schools.

A need has been felt for a transfer policy as several teachers have stayed at one particular government school for more than 10 years, and in some cases even 20 years.

In 2007, the department had stopped transfer of teachers. Prior to this, teachers used to be transferred every 10 years and school heads were shifted every five years. After 2007, transfers were happening on administrative and vacancy-based grounds.

The last policy was framed in 2012 wherein a teacher had to serve at a school for at least three years before getting transferred. For the non-teaching staff, the transfer was due after 10 years of service. However, this policy was never implemented.

In 2018, the department planned mass transfers, but could not do so. In June 2019 as well, there were reports of the department reviewing the teacher transfer policy, but it was reportedly put on hold by then Education Secretary.

Failed attempts by Edu Dept in past

In 2012, policy was framed allowing teachers with 3-year service at school to get a transfer, but it was dropped

In 2018, Education Department planned mass transfers, but could not do so

In 2019, the department reviewed transfer policy, but it was put on hold

Applicable to...

Principal, headmaster, lecturer, master, vocational teacher and JBT

Pick-and-choose current norm

Till 2007, govt schoolteachers used to be shifted every 10 years and schools heads every five years

After 2007, transfers were stopped and have been happening on administrative and vacancy-based grounds only

This has led to teachers remaining stationed at a single school for over 10 years, and in some cases even 20 years

Poor performance in Grading Index

The Centre has been asking UT Education Dept to formulate teacher-transfer policy. Due to lack of a policy, UT has been lagging in terms of Performance Grading Index. The city lost 18 points on indicator for “number of teachers transferred through a transparent online system” in recent rankings.