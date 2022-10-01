Only 12% jabbed in Chandigarh as free vaccination drive ends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Only 12 per cent of Chandigarh’s population could be vaccinated with the precaution dose for Covid-19 at the end of the 75-day programme to administer the booster shot free of cost today.

On April 10, India began administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to those aged over 18 years. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, free precaution doses were made available for all citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres from July 15 for 75 days.

Despite free availability of booster dose, the coverage in the city stands poor as residents remain hesitant in taking the shot. It is also being attributed to a fall in Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate stands at 1.62 per cent in the city.

Of the 8.43 lakh eligible adult population in the UT, only 1.08 lakh have taken the third dose, which translates to 12.89% coverage. Chandigarh had attained 100 per cent double dose vaccination in January.

The booster dose was first thrown open for all adults above 18 years across the country in private hospitals. However, the drive was a nonstarter with a lukewarm response for the third dose.

To increase the coverage, the Chandigarh Administration had even organised camps at large office complexes (public and private), railway station, etc.