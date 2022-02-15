Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Students attend a class at a government school in Chandigarh on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 14

Schools in the city witnessed thin attendance on the first day of resumption of physical classes after a long hiatus due to the third wave of Covid-19. As many as 22,080 students attended government schools today, which translates into a 14 per cent turnout.

Usually, the attendance is thin on the first day of reopening of schools. The attendance will pick up in the days to come. There is still some hesitation among parents. — Prabhjot Kaur, District Education Officer, UT

79.9% teens vaccinated

School heads have been told to ensure that children above 15 years of age and teaching and non-teaching staff are vaccinated. So far, Chandigarh has inoculated 79.9% children between 15 and 17 years of age, while 23.51% have also taken the second dose.

The attendance was the lowest in the junior-most classes and higher in classes X, XI and XII. Only 6.5 per cent students showed up for pre-primary classes in the city, indicating hesitation among parents of younger ones in the absence of a Covid vaccine for the younger lot.

Prabhjot Kaur, District Education Officer, Chandigarh, said, “Usually, the attendance is thin on the first day of reopening of schools. The attendance will pick up in the days to come. There is still some hesitation among parents”

The schools in the city are functioning in the hybrid mode (online and offline) for all classes. The students are allowed to attend schools only with the consent of the parents and they still have the online option for attending classes. The Education Department has clarified that it is not compulsory for students to attend physical classes and attendance will be voluntary and not insisted upon by the school authorities. HS Mamik, president of the Independent Schools Association, said, “We have opened up the junior wing for now and the attendance was 80 per cent in these classes. The students in senior classes have taken preparatory leave ahead of the board exams in March.”

Nitin Goyal, president, Chandigarh Parents Association, said, “A lot of parents are not sending their children to school. While a few parents are still not confident about the safety of the children even though the Covid situation has improved statistically, there are other factors too. A lot of parents do not wish to buy the school transport service as hardly 15 days of teaching are left in the current session.”

“Another reason for the thin attendance is that for attending offline classes, parents will have to purchase the winter uniform while the season is at its fag end. Some private schools are coaxing students to attend school physically, while we expect them to be sensitive about the situation and continue the classes in the hybrid mode for the time being,” said Goyal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

3
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

4
Haryana

Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

5
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

6
Nation

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

7
Entertainment

Did Madhubala marry Kishore Kumar in anger? Actress sister says 'in her last days she cried in loneliness as the singer had no time for her'

8
J & K

Watch: Elderly Kashmiri woman's English takes social media by storm

9
Punjab

Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

10
Nation

Woman killed over 20-year-old daughter's WhatsApp status in Maharashtra

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

347 more deaths reported

India driving force of Quad, says White House

India driving force of Quad, says White House

During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Sidhu roars in Verka

Decoding the psychology of falling in love

Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

City, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh radar

New agency in place, Panchkula toilets still dirty

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Students form human chains to spread voting awareness

Shobha yatra: Traffic diversions in Phagwara

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay incident

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

4 thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana

Man nabbed with 1,800 bottles of smuggled liquor in Ludhiana

‘We aim to make state drug-free’: Raghav Chadha

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

Cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested with 1.75 kg of heroin

New policy aimed at handing over education to corporate sector, say students, teachers