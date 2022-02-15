Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 14

Schools in the city witnessed thin attendance on the first day of resumption of physical classes after a long hiatus due to the third wave of Covid-19. As many as 22,080 students attended government schools today, which translates into a 14 per cent turnout.

79.9% teens vaccinated School heads have been told to ensure that children above 15 years of age and teaching and non-teaching staff are vaccinated. So far, Chandigarh has inoculated 79.9% children between 15 and 17 years of age, while 23.51% have also taken the second dose.

The attendance was the lowest in the junior-most classes and higher in classes X, XI and XII. Only 6.5 per cent students showed up for pre-primary classes in the city, indicating hesitation among parents of younger ones in the absence of a Covid vaccine for the younger lot.

Prabhjot Kaur, District Education Officer, Chandigarh, said, “Usually, the attendance is thin on the first day of reopening of schools. The attendance will pick up in the days to come. There is still some hesitation among parents”

The schools in the city are functioning in the hybrid mode (online and offline) for all classes. The students are allowed to attend schools only with the consent of the parents and they still have the online option for attending classes. The Education Department has clarified that it is not compulsory for students to attend physical classes and attendance will be voluntary and not insisted upon by the school authorities. HS Mamik, president of the Independent Schools Association, said, “We have opened up the junior wing for now and the attendance was 80 per cent in these classes. The students in senior classes have taken preparatory leave ahead of the board exams in March.”

Nitin Goyal, president, Chandigarh Parents Association, said, “A lot of parents are not sending their children to school. While a few parents are still not confident about the safety of the children even though the Covid situation has improved statistically, there are other factors too. A lot of parents do not wish to buy the school transport service as hardly 15 days of teaching are left in the current session.”

“Another reason for the thin attendance is that for attending offline classes, parents will have to purchase the winter uniform while the season is at its fag end. Some private schools are coaxing students to attend school physically, while we expect them to be sensitive about the situation and continue the classes in the hybrid mode for the time being,” said Goyal.