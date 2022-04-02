Only 2 Covid patients from tricity now in hospital

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, April 1

Once again, the tricity is heading towards normalcy with only a few Covid cases being recorded on a daily basis and hospitals back to handling non-Covid load of patients. As on date, only two Covid patients from the tricity are undergoing treatment at hospitals, while the remaining 35 patients are in home isolation.

From Chandigarh, only one patient is admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, while the rest 21 patients are in home isolation. No patient is hospitalised in Mohali, while Panchkula district has one Covid patient under treatment in a hospital.

Dr Sanjeev Palta from the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, GMCH, said, “Only one Covid patient is admitted to our hospital, who has been on oxygen support due to comorbidities. We have resumed full functioning of OTs with all due precautions.” During the third wave, 25 per cent city hospital beds were occupied by Covid patients and around 70 patients had lost their lives. In March, no patient succumbed to Covid-19, thereby recording zero fatalities in the month after the third wave.

At the PGI, only two patients are admitted to the Covid ward, both from outside Chandigarh. One of the patients is a renal transplant case, while the other is on nasal prongs due to low immunity. The hospital once had more than 100 patients during the third wave, which led to slowing down of non-Covid health services.

No Covid patient is admitted to the GMSH-16 at present. Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, UT, said, “The positivity rate is extremely low and there were days when zero cases were recorded in the city. We headed back to normalcy way back when the positivity rate plunged below 2 per cent. People should still exercise caution as Covid has not gone completely.”

“People should also make use of the e-Sanjeevani OPD by sitting at home if the ailment does not require physical examination,” she said.

Four test +ve in UT

Chandigarh: The city logged four fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, while seven patients were reportedly cured of the disease in the past 24 hours. — TNS

No case in P’kula

Panchkula: The district saw no new case of Covid for the second consecutive day on Friday, keeping the tally unchanged at 44,133. There are four active cases. —TNS

Two contract virus in Mohali

Mohali: Two fresh cases of Covid surfaced in the district while two patients were reportedly cured of the disease during the past 24 hours. There was no new fatality. The two cases surfaced in the Boothgarh area of the district. — TNS