Only 56% in 12-17 age group vaccinated in Panchkula dist

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, December 29

Even as the Health Department is preparing to deal with the new variant of Covid-19, not all youth aged between 12 and 17 years have been vaccinated in the district. As per estimates, only 56 per cent of persons in the 12-17 years age group have been vaccinated till date.

Earlier, the department was facing problem as

people were not bringing their children for vaccination, but now Covishield and Corbevax vaccines are out of stock and only Covaxin injections are being administered.

At present, the department has 1,920 vials of Covaxin. It has placed orders for Covishield and Corbevax vaccines.

According to information, against the target of 5,23,302, as many as 5,20,036 people have been fully vaccinated in the district and 78,425 of them have got the booster dose.

In the 12-17 years age group, only 30,489 persons against the total 54,420 have been fully vaccinated, while none of them has received the booster dose.

The entire 3,81,149 persons in the 18 to 59 years age group have been fully vaccinated in the district. However, only 39,373 people have got the booster dose till date. Similarly, people above 60 years of age have been fully vaccinated, but only 27,384 have got the booster dose.

There are 24,209 frontline workers and healthcare workers in the district and all of them have been fully vaccinated. However, only 11,668 workers have got the booster jab till now.

Rajiv Kapoor, Principal Medical Officer, General Hospital, Sector 6, said preparations to deal with the possible surge in

Covid in view of a new variant had been completed in the district. Testing for the virus has been increased in the district.

The medical officer said the demand for Covishield and Corbevax had been sent to the higher authorities and after receiving the jabs, vaccination sessions would be started in the district.

Reports were being sought from health centres in other parts of the district and arrangements were being made for beds as well as oxygen, the officer said.