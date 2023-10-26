Only green crackers allowed for limited period: Panchkula DM

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 25

District Magistrate (DM) Sushil Sarwan, in view of the problem of air and noise pollution and solid waste caused by firecrackers, has banned the manufacture, sale and bursting of all types of firecrackers, except green ones, in the limits of Panchkula district from November 1 to January 31, 2024.

There will also be a ban on the use of barium salt in firecrackers. However, on Diwali and other festivals, green firecrackers can be used for a specified period of time.

As per the order issued by the DM, crackers can be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and festivals like Gurpurb. Similarly, on Christmas and the New Year’s Eve, these can be used only from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

Meanwhile, the regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Panchkula, has been instructed to regularly monitor the air quality and upload the data on the respective websites.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, the MC Commissioner, all SDMs, tehsildars and naib tehsildars, BDPOs, DSPs, EOs and SHOs of all police stations, fire officer and other employees of the Fire Department have been directed to ensure that the order was implemented in letter and spirit. Non-compliance or violation of the order would result in punitive action under the Indian Penal Code, Explosives Act, 1884, and Explosives Rules, 2008.

