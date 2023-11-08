Mohali: Only green crackers this festive season

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 7

In view of the festive season, District Magistrate Aashika Jain has issued orders to regulate the sale and use of green firecrackers and permissible timings for bursting crackers.

The guidelines were issued ahead of Diwali, Gurupurb, Christmas and New Year, which are often celebrated with the bursting of crackers that can adversely affect the respiratory health of vulnerable groups, including the elderly.

Permitted timings for fireworks Diwali: Nov 12 – 8 pm to 10 pm

Gurpurb: November 27 – 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm

Christmas: December 25-26 – 11.55 pm to 12.30 am

New Year: Dec 31, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024 – 11.55 pm to 12.30 am

In accordance with the directions of the Punjab Government, the manufacturing, stocking, distribution, sale and use of joined fire crackers (series crackers or laries) has been banned in the district as well. Only green firecrackers, which do not use barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury, arsenic, lead or strontium chromate, will be allowed for sale and use.

The sale of permitted crackers shall be permitted through licensed traders only. Meanwhile, residents will only be allowed to burst green crackers that too for a very short duration.

Besides, an endeavor shall be made to explore the possibility of community fire cracking. No e-commerce websites will be allowed to accept any online orders and effect online sales within the district.

The DC said, “The Mohali SSP shall ensure that the sale and use of only allowed green firecrackers takes place during the permitted time and at designated places. Similarly, XEN, the Punjab Pollution Control Board, Mohali, shall carry out short term monitoring in all parts of the district as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board.

MC Commissioner and EOs in the urban areas, and BDPOs in rural areas shall undertake special precautions after taking into account ambient air quality of the area.

#Diwali #Environment #Green Crackers #Mohali #Pollution