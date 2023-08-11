Only surviving cub of tigress ‘Gauri’ dies at Chhatbir Zoo

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 10

A day after one of the two cubs of tigress “Gauri” died at Chhatbir Zoo, the only surviving cub too breathed her last on Wednesday night.

Kalpana K, Field Director, Chhatbir Zoo, said as per CCTV surveillance the cub and mother were displaying normal behaviour till 10 am on August 9 and cub was observed to be actively suckling her mother.

It was later observed that the cub was exhibiting lesser activity. In the evening the cub was shifted to the neonatal care unit. In spite of constant monitoring, the cub breathed her last around 10 pm. The zoo administration is grieving the loss of the cubs, which were born after meticulous efforts and hard work by the zoo officials for the past four months in breeding new pair — “Arjun” and “Gauri”.

The official said to know the exact cause of the deaths, the carcass and viscera samples were sent to the IVRI, Bareilly, and GADVASU, Ludhiana, for postmortem and further examination. After the birth of two cubs recently, the count of tiger had touched eight, but is now back at six.

