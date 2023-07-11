OPD footfall at PGI down 50%

Chandigarh: The PGI has witnessed about 50 per cent decline in its outpatient department (OPD) footfall with only 4,500 patients turning up on Monday. The sudden drop in the number of visitors can be attributed to the continuing heavy rain that has caused a flood-like situation in parts of the region.
