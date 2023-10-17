OPD opened at ayurveda institute in Panchkula

Our Correspondent

Panchkula, October 16

National Institute of Ayurveda (DU), Jaipur, Vice-Chancellor Prof Sanjeev Sharma inaugurated the out patient department (OPD) at the National Institute of Ayurveda in Sector 5-D, Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Campus, Panchkula, today.

Registrar A Rama Murthy and officials of WAPCOS Limited and the Ayush Department were present on the occasion, among others.

Assistant Professor Gaurav Kumar Garg said patients would be treated through the ayurvedic method at the institute, and medicines would be provided free of charge to patients.

The institute offers ayurvedic medicines and counselling, blood and sugar check-ups, dietary counselling and ECG, among other facilities.

Prof Sharma said, “The building of the institute is being constructed at a cost of about Rs 271 crore. The institute would offer diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and postgraduate-level programmes, research activities, a 250-bed hospital and patient care services, among other things. The campus has several buildings and enough space for colleges, offices, hospitals, laboratories, museum, rooms for staff members, hostels for boys and girls, and facilities for entertainment and sports on par with national standards, he added.

