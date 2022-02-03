OPDs at Chandigarh’s GMSH, GMCH to resume with 50 per cent capacity

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 3

The UT Administration has decided to resume the physical OPDs with 50 per cent capacity at GMSH-16 and GMCH-32.

The decision was taken on Thursday after witnessing the decline in positivity rate.

At present, PGIMER is attending around 4,000 patients in OPDs daily (both physically and tele-consultation).

The Administrator directed PGIMER to enhance the daily OPDs cases to about 6,000. The tele-medicine facility will also continue with the daily OPDs at all the Hospitals.

However, movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 12.30 am to 5 am. Gathering for any purpose should be restricted to 100 persons for indoor and 200 persons for outdoor, however, the total number of persons shall not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue in both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The earlier restrictions on number of employees attending government and private offices and banks etc. in UT of Chandigarh are withdrawn and now the same will function with physical attendance of 100 per cent.

