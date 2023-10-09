Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should UT Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

It makes a sad news that as many as 7,790 people have been bitten by dogs in Chandigarh during the past eight months, averaging to 32 cases daily. People, especially children and elderly, are vulnerable to strays in streets and parks. Stray dogs should be taken away and kept separately in dog pounds. The streets should be cleared of stray dogs at the earliest.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Build dog pounds in each sector

The rise in the number of stray dog bite cases is a matter of serious concern. The authorities must ensure that along with sterilisation, canines should be kept at dog shelters built by various animal welfare organisations and NGOs. People should be encouraged to feed stray dogs only in certain designated areas. Dog pounds can also be built in each sector to feed and house strays.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Designate spots for feeding strays

The MC, with the help of RWAs, can create feeding spots so as to enable dog lovers to feed them. Designated spots also become necessary as feeding material causes numerous problems to the passersby. The Chandigarh Administration, while working with animal welfare associations, should provide proper shelter and healthcare facilities to stray canines. People should also take responsibility for their pets and not abandon them or allow them roam freely.

Gurnam Singh Rathore, Chandigarh

Ensure dog owners don’t abandon pets

People buy dogs to keep them as pets, but leave them when they are not able to manage or bring new pets. The government should arrange shelters for stray dogs on the pattern of cow shelters. There should be a proper record of how many pets a household owns. A random survey should be conducted to see if the pets were still with them, died or abandoned. Those abandoning the pets should be penalised.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Make anti-rabies shots available

Apart from sterilisation of stray dogs, the MC should ensure availability of anti-rabies vaccine in community health centres. Stray dogs should be trained by Intelligence officials and use them to catch criminals. A 24-hour helpline should be started where people could report dog bite cases.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Animal lovers must catch, keep strays

The MC has miserably failed in tackling the problem of stray dogs in the city. Every area, every street and every road has stray dogs. Sanitation is one of the basic problems resulting in stray dogs crowding around garbage bins. The MC must concentrate on clearing garbage heaps and closing unlicensed meat shops. Animal lovers can help by catching strays and keeping them in their possession till homes are found for them. Land should be allotted for construction of dog pounds for strays.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Encourage adoption of stray dogs

Stray dogs have wreaked havoc in the tricity. In spite of sterilisation drives, the dog population is on the increase. Either MC records are not updated or pet dogs are being left on the road by their owners for various reasons. A proper record of all pet and stray dogs need to be maintained. Educate residents to feed them at dog pounds only and during designated hours. Dog adoption can be encouraged to reduce the menace of stray dogs. Extra care should be taken of the children and elderly as they are more vulnerable to dog attacks.

Dr Rajeev Kumar, Chandigarh

Prohibit feeding of stray canines

The authorities must warn people to not feed stray dogs. Anyone found doing it should be penalised immediately. Repeated offenders can be put behind bars.

Savita Kuthiala

Don’t let dangerous breeds roam freely

To contain the incidents of dog bite, which are increasing nowadays, the authorities should make stringent norms for the dog lovers/keepers. Dangerous breeds should not be allowed to roam freely. People should be made aware of steps to be taken on encountering a ferocious canine. An eye should be kept on stray dogs in the city as well.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Consider euthanasia of aggressive dogs

The UT Administration should designate areas where dogs can roam freely, reducing their presence in densely populated places. Adoption drives, relocation of strays to more suitable areas and humane euthanasia for aggressive animals must be considered. Implement regular vaccination programmes to prevent the spread of rabies.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Dog registration should be a must

A person bitten by a dog is exposed to the deadly viral disease of rabies and its treatment is not up to the mark in India. There is a need for sterilisation and vaccinations of dogs with the help of organisations such as the SPCA. While stepping out of house, people should carry a stick with them to shoo away stray dogs. People should not unnecessarily disturb dogs. Pet lovers should always leash their dogs. Fine should be imposed on the pet owners unleashing dangerous breeds. Registration of pet dogs should be mandatory.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Strays nothing but nuisance in society

It's really shocking and disturbing to know or read about the cases of dog bites in tricity somewhere or the other almost every single day creating terror among the residents. You can't have a peaceful morning or evening walk due to fear of getting attacked by a single or a group of street dogs. The Punjab & Haryana High Court did it right by intervening in matter of a dog bite case in July 2020 when it ordered that the dog owner will pay compensation to the victim. Stray dogs are an absolute nuisance in society. They are of very little use to humans.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Tell people ways to prevent dog bite

The UT Administration and the MC should educate people, especially children, on ways to prevent dog bite. Teach them how to approach and behave around dogs, and what to do if they encounter a loose or aggressive dog. Provide adequate resources for animal control and welfare services such as shelters, clinics, and staff.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

High number of cases flags UT, MC failure

The number of dog bite cases in the city touching 7,790 in just 8 months this year is a proof that the UT Administration and the MC has miserably failed to control the dog menace. Canines should be kept In dog pounds rather than leaving them back in the same street post sterilisation.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Dogs cause mishaps, litter places too

Stray dogs are a great nuisance for senior citizens/children walking on the road. They cause traffic jams, and many a times accidents too. Stray dogs litter parks and streets. The need of the hour is to shift all these strays to dog shelters to be set up on the lines of cow shelters. Dog lovers should avoid feeding them on the roadsides and take care of them at shelter homes.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Curb their presence in public places

If sterilisation checked dog bites, there would have been no better solution. Unfortunately, it is not so. Hence, the government should look for other ways to contain their presence in public places, and ultimately reduce the cases of dog bite. Build dog pounds to keep strays there. The owner should be made accountable if a pet dog bites someone.

Arun Jain, Mani Majra

Govt should itself neuter strays

The rising cases of dog bite in Chandigarh speaks volumes about the mismanagement of sterilisation drives. The government must neuter dogs on its own rather than outsourcing the job to NGOs or some agency. Each operation should be videographed. Post sterilisation, canines should be shifted to dog pounds rather than dumping them back at places from where they were lifted. Besides, people must not feed canines on their doorstep or in their streets to avoid territorial domination and growth of their colonies.

SS Arora, Mohali

Don’t leave neutered dog back on same road

The MC catches canines, get them sterilised and leave them back at the places from where they were caught. This does not solve the problem as stray dogs keep targeting humans on streets and parks. Having a morning or evening walk becomes a nightmare when you get chased by these dogs. There must be dog shelters to take care of strays. Anti-rabies vaccines should be provided free of charge to the dog bite victims. Above all, it is the responsibility of the government to make area safer for citizens.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Ensure hygiene in meat markets

The Administration should ask shop owners in the meat market and restaurants serving non-vegetarian food to keep their surroundings clean as stray dogs would otherwise look for non-vegetarian food leftovers and pose danger to people.

Sharanjit Singh Kallah, Mohali

Report bite cases to MC for action

The increase in dog bite cases in the city is a cause of concern. The way the MC is conducting sterilisation drive, it may also shift ferocious canines to dog shelters. People too should take precautions while stepping out of home. Cases of dog bite should be reported to the MC so that it could take appropriate action by catching the ferocious canine. Normally, animals do not attack humans till they fear getting harmed. Animals , specially dogs, if loved become the most faithful for humans.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

keep eye on contractor sterlising canines

The surge in dog bite cases must alarm the Chandigarh MC and it should take some corrective action immediately. Simply hiring a contractor for sterilisation work and not following up with the progress is a waste of taxes paid by the residents. The Chandigarh Administration have a bigger role and its officials must act as a watchdog to ensure the contractor does the job properly. No laxity should be tolerated.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Stray dogs flourish due to MC failure

Stray dogs are creating nuisance and biting people due to carelessness of the UT Administration and the MC. Sterilisation of dogs should be done properly and those neutered should be tagged. The sterilised canines should be kept at dog pounds or released in faraway places.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Awareness on safe interaction with dog

Educational campaigns should be run and public announcements be made to teach people, especially children, how to interact with dogs safely. Dog owners should also be informed about their responsibilities and asked not to unleash their pets in public place. These measures can help reduce dog bite cases.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Start mobile app for dog bite complaints

To address the issue, the UT Administration and the MC can establish a city-wide dog park network, chalk out a "dog ambassador" programme and develop a mobile app for reporting dog bite cases. These measures would provide a safe environment to dogs, educate public about responsible dog ownership and help the authorities to better track and respond to dog bite cases.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Promote adoption of canines on streets

A comprehensive dog registration and identification system should be implemented to facilitate tracking and vaccination. Dog parks should be set up for strays so that they don't wander in residential areas. Dog adoption, not buying, should be promoted. Incentives should be given to individuals or businesses involved in sterilisation and adoption efforts.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Ferocious dogs should be culled

The population of stray dogs is increasing and so are the bite cases. In many cases, the victims were killed and eaten by dogs. Since the Supreme Court is also seized of the matter, the government might allow culling of ferocious dogs. All pet dog owners should be penalised if they take them out without a muzzle.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Dog lovers should act responsibly

People in every locality are emotionally attached with street dogs and should take their responsibility as well. Responsibility does not mean accommodating them in their house, but feeding them with some sense of responsibility like the place should be away from residential area.

Biragam Singh

Take strays away from city beautiful

There is no permanent solution to the problem of stray dogs without taking them away from the city or killing them. In 1960-1970, stray dogs were killed in the cities by civic bodies. It was a very successful way of getting rid of stray dogs.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Give incentives for stray dog adoption

I advocate encouraging Chandigarh residents to adopt stray dogs. Providing incentives like waiving licensing fee and free periodic immunisation could promote adoption. Generous individuals currently feed strays, but adoption legalises their care. The remaining dogs should be housed in pounds, ultimately making Chandigarh or the tricity streets dog-free. The approach will safeguard humans from dog bites and ensure a dignified life for dogs.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Speed up street dog sterilisation

Humans have been put to great harms due to street dog and pet dog bites, leaving painful memories. People in general and children and old persons in particular walking in parks and streets are always at the risk due to unpredictable behaviour of street dogs and pet dogs. Pet dog owners unleashing their violent canines should be penalised. Each ward of the city must be closely monitored. Street dog sterilisation programme should be sped up.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Constitute rapid response teams

The UT Administration and the MC should focus on comprehensive measures, including public awareness campaigns, dog licensing, increased patrolling, community engagement, rapid response teams, education in schools, access to veterinary services, community feedback, legal reforms, neutering drives, rehabilitation programmes, behaviour assessment, emergency response training and green spaces for dogs.

Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh

Menace makes life of residents tough

The ubiquitous presence of dogs have made the life of city dwellers, particularly elderly people and children, a living hell. Street dogs must be adopted or removed from the streets or confined in dog shelters. Adoption of canines at dog shelters should be promoted in a big way.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Prohibit feeding of street dogs

Street dog menace is a national issue. Sterilisation is the only means available, which has not yielded results. Dog lovers add to the problem by feed them in public places or outside their houses. Interestingly, their love for canines does not inspire them to take them inside their homes. The MC and NGOs find the existing laws too restrictive and in favour of animals than human safety. The UT Administration should move court or ask the Centre to review canine-related laws. The law should allow periodic and selective culling to eliminate aggressive animals. Similarly, feeding on streets should be made punishable since it creates a friendly habitat for animals in residential areas.

Col P S Gill (retd)

Engage experts to neuter strays

The MC should open and maintain dog pounds for strays in Chandigarh. The MC should hire vet experts to sterilise dogs. People should not feed dogs near their homes. Smart City Chandigarh should not have stray dogs.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh