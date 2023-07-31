 Open House: How can PGI address mounting workload amid staff shortage, inadequate infrastructure? : The Tribune India

Open House: How can PGI address mounting workload amid staff shortage, inadequate infrastructure?

Recruit more doctors, make most of telemedicine

The PGI is a premier health institution receiving patients from the entire north India. - File photo



PGI is the most sought-after government hospital in this region which patients from many states throng for cheaper treatment. But many departments in the institute seem not to have adequate numbers of doctors to attend to the ever increasing number of patients. The shortage of doctors in critical departments is also hampering the treatment of patients. The waiting time is also very long, hence overcrowded OPDs and other wards. There is stress and depression too among doctors as they have to work overtime. The PGI should recruit more doctors or rope in some contractual doctors to tide over the crisis. There is an urgent need for man management and infrastructure management.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Recruit more staff, regulate referrals

The patient footfall has increased manifold at the PGI OPD, but the strength of doctors and other paramedical staff has not been jacked up proportionately. Patients from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and J&K have been visiting the premier institute for the treatment not available in their areas. With the given staff strength, quality treatment cannot be given to the patients. There is a need to recruit more staff to cater to the increased patient rush. Also, medical authorities of other states should be advised against referring every patient to the PGI.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Other states must better medical infra

As the medical facilities in neighbouring states are not enough, the load at the PGI is increasing with each passing day. The situation will not improve even if additional space and manpower is made available. The governments in the neighbouring states must upgrade their medical infrastructure on a top priority to minimise pressure on the PGI. The PGI authorities should also write to the health departments of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP and J&K that they will entertain only referral cases. Patients with routine ailments reach PGI which create huge rush in every department and parking lots.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Provide better facilities to docs

The PGI has been receiving patients from North India and their number has grown rapidly over the years. However, the infrastructure to deal with the expansion has not been improving at the similar pace. The need of the hour is to fast-track recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff in various departments. Doctors and other staff handling different departments are becoming prone to stress because of immense pressure due to heavy workload. Besides, doctors must be provided better facilities.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Verma, Panchkula

Hire well-trained, young workers

The shortage of healthcare workers is a harbinger of struggles in the PGI. Hiring young generation and well-trained workers who have better capability can surely descend the mounting workload on the current staff. Increase the number of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

Swastik Mishra, Chandigarh

Increase seats for PostGraduate courses

People of northern India have much faith in doctors at the PGI. To reduce workload on existing staff, the institute should increase seats for the postgraduate courses and use the services of students pursuing MD/MS courses in wards.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Rehire docs retired from institute

Senior doctors in the PGI are not performing full-time duty duties. As a result, resident doctors are bearing the brunt and are overloaded with work. Incentives could be given to those working in odd hours. Retired doctors willing to work may be deployed on lump sum basis.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Run OPDs 24x7 to reduce rush

Shortage of staff and infrastructure is everywhere. It is the will that matters. OPDs should be opened throughout the day to reduce huge rush of patients in the morning. The PGI should run four shifts and distribute staff accordingly.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Open mohalla clinics for primary care

The PGI and the GMCH in Sector 32 remain overcrowded with patients requiring primary, secondary and tertiary care. The need of the hour is to consider opening mohalla clinics in each sector. Only patients requiring secondary and tertiary care should be referred to the PGI and the GMCH. This way, the number of patients at the two hospitals would be considerately reduced. Doctors will then be able to devote more time to referral patients.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Raise number of posts of senior resident

PGI authorities and the Union Health Ministry must come up with strong sustainable proposals immediately, including increasing the number of seats of senior resident at the hospital. They can also start integrated MBBS plus MD, MS courses to overcome the problem of shortage of staff.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Optimise staff allocation

To deal with the mounting workload amid a shortage of staff and insufficient infrastructure, PGI can adopt various measures, including optimising staff allocation to critical areas, recruiting locum doctors temporarily, fostering partnerships with nearby institutions for resource sharing, utilising telemedicine for remote consultations and prioritising essential services. Additionally, optimising administrative processes and leveraging technology can improve efficiency.

Prithvi Yakhmi

Open more tertiary care hospitals

To reduce the patient load on hospitals in Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana governments need to open more affordable tertiary care hospitals in Mohali and Panchkula.

Har Rehmat, Chandigarh

Director duty-bound to improve infra

The PGI being an autonomous institute, its Director is independent to take any decision without the consent of any government. The Director should constitute a board of senior doctors who in turn appoint eligible doctors for different departments. If it is not possible to hire more doctors in one go, then phase-wise selections can be made. It is the duty of the PGI Director to make up for the deficiency of infrastructure.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Set up branches in Mohali, P’kula

Every hospital has limited number of doctors and infrastructure. It is time that the PGI opened satellite centres in Mohali and Panchkula to ease the burden at the Chandigarh facility. The two proposed centres must have equally better super-specialities and state-of-the-art facilities. The PGI must not be stretched beyond its capacity or turned into a 'mall of medical treatment'.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Reallocate resources, optimise workflow

The PGI can address the mounting workload amidst shortage of staff and insufficient infrastructure by increasing the number of doctors and other healthcare professionals, improving the infrastructure, reallocating resources to the most critical departments, optimising the workflow and collaborating with other healthcare institutions.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Promote preventive healthcare

The institute should recruit more doctors and nurses through a fast-track process and offer them incentives such as high salaries, better accommodation and career advancement opportunities. Implement telemedicine and digital health services to reach out to patients in remote areas and reduce the burden on the PGI. Promoting preventive health care and awareness campaigns to reduce the incidence of diseases and infections that require hospitalisation.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Employ ex-docs on contract basis

The PGI authorities should consider hiring retired doctors to overcome the shortage. They can be recruited on contract basis. The institute can open more satellite centres in the neighbouring states. Providing online check-up and staggered OPD timings can also help.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Go for telemedicine, e-consultation

A large number of patients reach the PGI covering huge distance. However, doctors are overburdened with work while the needy are sometimes left unattended. Ideally, only serious patients or those with severe ailments should rush to the premier health institute of northern states. Telemedicine or teleconsultation could reduce rush at the hospital. Not only will it make doctors stress-free but also save patients an exhausting trip to the hospital.

Rutva Goyal, Canada

Get more staff for overstressed depts

Doctors and healthcare professionals must be recruited at the earliest. Prioritise hiring additional staff in departments with the highest workload and patient rush. Collaboration and coordination with medical colleges can also help in leveraging their faculty to support patient care and training.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Blame it on treatment cost at pvt hospitals

There is no doubt that the PGI being a premier medical research institute should be left for treating patients with critical ailments only and not for primary treatments. So, all private as well as government hospitals in the UT and neighbouring states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana should be made self-sufficient to cater to patients with primary medical issues. Only serious patients requiring critical surgeries be referred to the PGI. The cost of treatment at private hospitals should also be kept under check.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Fix days for local, outstation patients

One of the biggest challenges to the PGI doctors is how to maintain smooth running of the institution without proper infrastructure. To overcome the problem, the authorities can fix the days for local and outstation patients. Further, only serious cases after proper diagnosis should be referred to the premier institution and non-referral cases should not be entertained.

Savita Kuthiala

Shift OPDs to dispensaries

Retired doctors can be asked to render their services at the PGI. OPDs can be shifted to dispensaries and other health centres. A large number of patients can be handled through teleconsultation.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Retired doctors can lend helping hand

The doctors should also take their seats timely without wasting time. There are so many retired doctors in the tricity. The authorities can take their honorary services for the welfare of public. Doctors' workload can also be reduced by expediting lab reports.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Extend retirement age of doctors

Shortage of doctors at the PGI cannot be afforded. To ensure availability of doctors in each department, the retirement age of doctors should be extended by five years or so. Post retirement, most PGI doctors are hired by corporate hospitals. Efforts should be made to retain them with incentives over and above their pension.

SS Arora, Mohali

Launch web portal to see patients

An online portal or app should be launched where patients can narrate their problems and are provided immediate solution by doctors. Patients should visit the PGI only for major diseases.

Arpita Anand, Chandigarh

Open more satellite centres in PB, Hry

To cope up with the problem of staff shortage, there are two options - either recruit more doctors or reduce footfall of patients. More satellite centres should be opened in Punjab and Haryana where patients should be examined first. Only those needing specialised treatment should be sent to the PGI while others should be treated at the centre itself.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Make stint in PGI must post MBBS, MD

Retired as well as doctors working on contract in private hospitals should be hired on part-time basis. It should be made mandatory to spend three to five years in the institution after completing MBBS or MD.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Increase number of vacancies

The catch-22 situation of a huge number of medical aspirants and less number of doctors can be averted by increasing the number of vacancies and the count of skill-based courses for medical students at the hospital. New technologies can surely reduce the burden on doctors.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

