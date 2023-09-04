Open house: How can the MC effectively put an end to menace of encroaching on public parks?

People encroaching upon public places should not be spared by mere warnings as they indulge in the violation knowingly. They may be using public land for parking of vehicles or beautification of their own houses. They should be penalised on the basis of the area encroached upon. The imposition of hefty fine will deter people, including their neighbours, from illegally occupying government land.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Take violators, officials to task

Public parks in Chandigarh are encroached upon, apparently in connivance with the enforcement staff of the local Municipal Corporation. Whenever the matter is highlighted in the media, MC officials swing into action. A few days later, the situation is back to square one. It is no difficult task to check such violations. Take officials concerned to task. The public should be advised to send photos of encroachment to the MC. Prompt action should be taken against the encroacher and the official.

Sohan Lal Bhumbak, Chandigarh

Onus on MC authorities to maintain parks

Residents take the onus of clearing and maintaining vacant area around their houses, which otherwise is used by others as a free dumping of green waste and garbage and as a free dog defecation site. If it is a public space, the authorities should take charge of its proper maintenance. Enforce penalty on residents who make their dogs litter outside neighbours' houses . Ensure daily lifting of garbage, sweeping of streets and removing wild growth on the roadsides.

Sapna Sharda

MC should conduct regular surveys

Encroachment of public parks is a serious issue. The Chandigarh MC should conduct regular surveys and inspections of the parks to identify and remove any illegal structures, gates, vehicles or generator sets that encroach on the public space. Impose strict penalties on the violators and recover the cost of restoring the park to its original condition. Create awareness among residents about the importance of preserving green spaces and their rights to access and enjoy them. Involve the local communities and NGOs in maintaining and beautifying parks and reporting encroachments.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Going green fine, but keep it open for all

Let the word "encroachment" be replaced by "Contribution, without boundaries". People may be asked to team up with the MC to beautify the piece of land adjacent to their home. However, there should be no effort to make it a personal property by sketching boundaries in the form of green fencing or walls. The area should be open for all. Greenery, maintenance, cleanliness and beautification should be allowed. The one with the best maintained area should be rewarded on the pattern of Rose Festival and Chrysanthemum Show. Make people feel that the land belongs to the MC but the responsibility lies with them.

Sanjeev Bishnoi, Panchkula

MC should form spl monitoring team

Due to corruption, non-accountability and political patronage, the menace of encroachment on public land has crossed all limits. Many residents have illegally occupied land equal to their plot area. The MC should constitute a designated anti-encroachment squad who will visit all areas under the civic body jurisdiction and submit a report to the officer incharge on a daily basis. The demolition/removal of encroachment should be done at the earliest. A functional helpline portal should be started and the contact number/email ID should be displayed at two-three places in every sector. The Estate Office/CHB should also have such portal for the convenience of complainants.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Bureaucrats, VIPs among violators

The government should install CCTVs to monitor encroachments done by residents. A hefty fine should be imposed on the violators. Bureaucrats and VIPs in the city are in the habit of encroaching upon public parks by making wrong use of their power. The MC should take strict action against them. Residents must be responsible enough not to encroach upon parks.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Fine encroachers, resume property

The authorities should convert water bill of the encroachers from residential to commercial rates, issue them show-cause notice regarding theft of water and electricity and charge per square feet misuse charges. In case of failure to pay up, their properties should be resumed. Illegally opening of gates into parks is a major building violation in Chandigarh. The MC must constitute a committee of higher officials and get a survey done immediately and punish violators.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Hold regular drives to get parks vacated

Public parks have been encroached upon by people living in the vicinity. People have opened rear gates directly towards the parks and encroached on the area with fencing. Parking of vehicles is another menace in public parks. The high-ups pitch tents in public parks for their security guards. The MC must hold regular drives to vacate parks from encroachers. It must also slap a fine on the encroachers after issuing a warning on the first violation. Encroachments are rampant and the fact is known to all, including the MC and the UT Administration, but the authorities swing into face-saving action only after such incidents are reported in the media. Area councillors and MC representatives must keep an eye on encroachments.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

It’s Crime to encroach on public land

Encroachment of public land like parks, open areas adjoining houses and roads must stop as it is a crime to occupy public land for private use. Cars/motorcycles are often seen parked in parks and open areas, spoiling the flora and fauna of the area. The MC must come out with regular cleaning and upkeep of parks and open areas near residences. Lastly, the RWA must be associated to ensure proper cleaning of park and public areas within their wards to end the menace. This will help the city's graph go up in the "Swachh Survekshan Abhiyaan''.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Take strict action against encroachers

The encroachment of public land and parks by house owners and their conversion into lawns and parking space for vehicles have been going on in the city and adjoining areas since long as the Administration and the MC have turned a blind eye to the violation. The encroachment has resulted in chaotic situations in some densely populated sectors, reducing the space meant for use by general public. Since the authorities may, albeit under pressure, do something now, they should constitute teams headed by officers for different sectors, issue notices to encroachers and take strict action if they do not comply with the directions within a specified period besides imposing penalty on them.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Verma, Panchkula

Need for regular inspections

Encroachments on green belts and parks in Chandigarh by vested interests are increasing day by day, which is not acceptable. The MC is turning a blind eye towards it. A large number of encroachments with hedges, swings, grills and gates are visible in sector parks, without any fear of law. This causes inconvenience to the general public besides encouraging others to encroach on public land. Hence, there must be a check on the menace by a team of dedicated MC officials who must carry out inspections at regular intervals. Citizens too should shoulder the responsibility and keep a watch on the menace and bring it to the notice of the civic body. Action against defaulters should be taken as per law so that it serves as a deterrent for others.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Upkeep for pvt use unacceptable

Several Chandigarh residents have converted vacant land adjacent to their property into gardens, which adds to the greenery and beauty of the city. It should be allowed in the areas not maintained by the MC as long as a footpath is kept and the access to other people is not restricted. Otherwise, the MC should maintain all such open spaces to prevent these from becoming eyesores.

Meenu Kaur

Most violations by influential people

The issue had become a norm in the absence of any checking. Ever since the issue was highlighted by Chandigarh Tribune, it has drawn public attention and trigged a debate. Most of the violators are influential people. So, no MC official dares to confront them. It is essential to stop such practice. A high-level committee should be formed to investigate the violations inside out. Immediately start physical inspection of sites and carry out an anti-encroachment drive. Violators must not go scot free. They should be made to sign surety bonds that they would not indulge in the illegal activity in future. Such a wrongdoing is not possible without the connivance with MC officials. So, there is need to break the nexus between violators and officials.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Multi-faceted approach needed

The MC can effectively halt encroachment of public parks and their conversion into private lawns through a multi-faceted approach. This involves enacting stringent regulations, launching public awareness campaigns, community engagement, regular monitoring, swift enforcement and starting a reward system for vigilant citizens. Such measures collectively deter encroachers and preserve vital green spaces for the community's benefit.

Prithvee Yakhmi

Ask area residents to report violations

The MC should conduct awareness campaigns about the importance of public parks and the negative impact of encroachment. Legal action must be taken against individuals or groups involved in encroachments. Establish a dedicated team for regular monitoring of public parks. Surveillance cameras and drones can be used to identify encroachments. Local communities and residents can be asked to report encroachments they find in their areas. The MC should quickly act on such reported violations.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Multi-pronged approach needed

The Chandigarh MC can effectively curb park encroachment by adopting a multi-pronged approach. Firstly, strict enforcement measures should be implemented with increased monitoring. Engage residents in park maintenance and reporting encroachments. Legal action should be taken against the violators so as to act as deterrent for others. Public awareness campaigns should be launched to emphasise the significance of public parks. Using surveillance technology like cameras can deter encroachments and ensure park preservation.

Amanjot Kaur Kitty, Mohali

Violations galore as MC turns a blind eye

Such violations are noticed in parks in Sectors 19, 20, 22, 23 and 45, leaving little room for morning or evening walkers. A public park should be for people, not for an individual. Behind the Sector 20 market, residents have encroached on most of the parks. They have installed iron grills. Vegetables or flowers are grown in these areas. In Sector 45, neighborhood parks are being used to park vehicles or use these spaces as private gardens. People have also laid pavers or concrete slabs in some parks. Residents claimed that they have covered the area as it is not being maintained properly by the MC or the RWA. A team should be deployed to check each public park. Wherever such encroachment is found, it must be removed and action should be taken against the violator as per law. The authorities should keep an eye on its property. How can the authorities turn a blind eye to such illegal activities?

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

MC must identify, prosecute violators

The MC should take steps to check illegal occupation of public land. It should conduct a survey and identify and prosecute violators. It is the duty of the civic body to save public places from encroachers.

Adish Sood

Conduct a survey immediately

The Beautiful parks of Chandigarh have been converted into private lawns by few influential residents. The MC should conduct a survey of the city at the earliest. Meetings should be held between MC officials and RWAs of every sector on a regular basis to keep a check on any unauthorised development in sector parks. The garbage collection wing, which visits every nook and corner of the city, can keep an eye on the city parks and report any private acquisitions to the MC office immediately.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Register cases against offenders

Human greed has crossed all limits. Although the MC takes action and removes fences installed illegally to encroach on public land, it is not enough. Heavy fine should be imposed on the violators and cases should also be registered against them. Warning boards should be put up in the parks that encroachers will be prosecuted. Residents' welfare societies can report any such violation to the MC.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Remove encroacments, spare nobody

It is ironical that such blatant violations are mostly committed by affluent and influential residents. As these parks are public amenities, their infringement should not be allowed. Immediate action must be taken to remove unauthorised structures, encroachments, with no exception. Costs should be recovered from the violators. All residential openings into park must be closed. Periodical checking must be done and action taken if any encroachment is noticed.

SS Arora, Mohali

Nip the violation in the bud

House owners gradually extend their area of occupation. The authorities concerned should be vigilant all the time and any sign of initial encroachment should immediately be removed. These parks should be fenced to prevent encroachment. Further, here has to be stringent laws against encroachments.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Form committees to take on violators

Special committees must be formed to identify the encroachers and crack the whip on them. All the iron grills, fences, benches or swings installed illegally should be removed with immediate effect. The committees also need to keep a regular check even after removal of all illegal structures, so that these are not raised again as many people have been doing so without any fear of law. A legal action may also be initiated against repetitive violators.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

No action to encourage potential encroachers

Many public parks have been encroached upon, leaving little space for morning or evening walkers. People install gates, some build servant room on public property while many use it for parking. If the illegal practice continued and steps not taken to tighten the noose around the violators, it would send many a wrong signals to public as well as potential encroachers implicitly encouraging violation of rules.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Launch portal for complaints

The MC should keep a regular check on its land to prevent encroachments. Violators should be penalised. A portal should be launched where complaints about people encroaching upon public land could be raised. Stern action must follow.

Arpita Anand, Chandigarh

