Open House: Is Chandigarh’s decision to install EV charging stations in crowded markets despite opposition prudent?

Set up stations in open spaces
The EV stations must be set up in open spaces. The vehicles occupy large space. The authorities can EV stations at petrol pumps that have good open space. EV charging stations in busy market places is not a good option. Chandigarh already has over eleven lakh vehicles. A new vehicle is added every three seconds.
NPS Sohal, Chandigarh
Traders’ opposition not justified
Nowadays it’s mandatory to install EV charging stations in each parking lot. As space is allotted to each and every petrol station on concessional rates by the administration why not make it mandatory to install EV charging stations there? Such stations can be installed adjoining bus shelters, community centres, government institutions, dispensaries, municipal corporation and Electricity Department offices, Sampark Centres and in the residential areas. Opposition of traders against charging stations is not justified.
Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh
Prioritise utilisation of resources must
The UT Administration should prioritise the optimal utilisation of underutilised resources rather than burdening already crowded areas. Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations should be strategically placed in locations such as parks with available parking, popular tourist destinations with parking facilities and in and around sectors with open spaces. It’s crucial to avoid installing stations in densely populated market areas which will lead to chaos.
Satinderpal Singh Chahal, Chandigarh
residents’ Problems would aggravate
The solution of any issue must not become problem for the public. There are limited parking places in the marketing areas of all sectors of the UT. If EV charging stations are installed in crowded markets parking problems and congestion would escalate.
Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar
Invite traders for dialogue
Installing EV charging stations in crowded market areas with limited parking facility can be a prudent decision, but traders’ concerns must be taken into consideration. The authorities must assess the impact of installing stations on parking spaces. Promoting off-peak hour charging can be another solution. Traders can be invited for a dialogue to find mutually acceptable solution. A balanced approach can benefit mobility and businesses.
Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali
Admn can offer incentive to traders
It’s not a wise decision of the Chandigarh Administration to install EV charging stations in crowded market areas with limited parking facility. It will only add to the traffic congestion and parking problems. The Administration should instead install EV charging stations in areas with ample parking space such as on the outskirts of the city or in multilevel parking lots. All new buildings must have EV charging stations. The authorities can offer incentives to traders and individuals who install EV charging stations. The public must be apprised about the benefits of electric vehicles and EV charging stations.
Amanjot Kaur, Mohali
Ensure convenient e-Vehicle charging
The decision to install EV charging stations in crowded market areas with limited parking should align with sustainability goals and government priorities while addressing traders’ concerns about parking allocation. Ensuring convenient and accessible charging options is essential to promote electric vehicles use. Effective communication and collaboration with local businessmen are the keys to finding solution to opposition, promoting clean energy and addressing parking constraints in such areas. Such stations can enhance shopping experiences, promote local businesses, attract eco-conscious consumers and bolster economic growth.
Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh
Would adversely affect business
The decision of the UT Administration to install EV charging stations in crowded markets is not wise as it would create parking issues for the common man. It takes minimum four to six for charging an electric vehicle. As far as possible, EV charging stations should be set up in vacant areas under close CCTV coverage and monitored properly by staff. Further, EV stations in crowded markets would adversely affect traders’ business.
Col (retd) TBS Bedi, Mohali
Administration has taken decision in haste
The UT Administration’s decision to install EV charging stations at parking lots of different markets in Chandigarh has been taken in haste without weighing the pros and cons of such a move. With most parking lots being badly managed, the decision if implemented would result in a chaotic situation besides causing inconvenience to the public. The trading community is right in opposing such a decision that has been taken without consulting representatives of the market associations.
Dr Dinesh Kumar Verma, Panchkula
Not a feasible idea for city beautiful
Parking is already a problem in markets as there is no proper regulation of vehicles either by the municipal corporation or by parking contractors. The situation is worse during the festive season. EV charging stations should be set up at main destinations in the city or at tourist spots. Alternatively, tenders can be floated for new charging stations for which ample space can be provided by the UT Administration.
Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali
A necessity that can’t be ignored
With increasing number of electrical vehicles, it has become necessity to install charging stations. Installing such stations in markets with limited parking spaces would lead to traffic chaos and inconvenience public. The goal is to create a network of EV charging stations easily accessible to owners of electric vehicles. These would promote the use of electric vehicles in the city.
Ishmit Chadha, Patiala
EVs would queue up for charging
Our markets are already struggling with shortage of parking spaces. Allocating space for EV charging stations would further reduce the available parking and inconvenience visitors. EV charging stations would lead to congestion as vehicles would queue up for charging. Installing charging stations in less congested areas or offering incentives for off-peak hour charging could be the solution.
Diwakar Sahoonja, Chandigarh
Support decision of administration
The number of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations has to be increased. The charging points must be installed at petrol stations, major markets, malls, palaces, community centres, hospitals and other public places to ease EV charging. Some area can be earmarked for charging stations in crowded markets to avoid parking chaos. The traders must support the Administration’s decision to install charging stations in markets.
Wg Cdr (retd) JS Minhas, Mohali
Crowded markets frustrate visitors
Chandigarh is known for its planned architecture and efficient urban design. The city has long grappled with issues related to traffic congestion and limited parking space. Crowded markets often frustrate residents and visitors who struggle to find suitable parking spots for their vehicles. Dedicating precious parking spaces for EV charging stations in markets may aggravate existing problems. EV charging stations would lead to congestion as vehicles would queue up for charging.
Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, Chandigarh
People would stop visiting markets
EV charging stations should not be installed in markets because already these places are congested and there’s shortage of parking spaces. These stations would add to traffic congestion. Customers would stop visiting markets and opt for convenient ways like buying online which could result in the loss of livelihood of many people besides reducing revenue of the Chandigarh Administration.
Sanjay Mehta, Chandigarh
Allot land for EV charging stations
The decision of the Chandigarh Administration to install EV charging stations in markets which are already crowded is wrong. The best place for charging stations are existing petrol pumps. The Administration can allot land for the installation of EV charging stations at different locations in the city.
Lalit Gupta, Chandigarh
Take care of interest of stakeholders
The Administration plans to install 95 EV charging stations. So far, only 32 stations have been installed in the UT. The authorities should take care of traders and visitors interest and make sure that both don’t face any inconvenience. All stakeholders must be consulted before installing stations. Traders and officials concerned should sit together to iron out their differences regarding the installation of EV charging stations in markets.
Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula
Can be installed in mixed use areas
EV charging stations locations are decided on a basis of turnaround of vehicles. Such stations can be installed in and around commercial/mixed use areas such as markets, supermarkets, malls and restaurants. The Chandigarh Administration must have carried out a survey and done homework before installation of charging stations. It should go ahead for the installation of charging stations.
Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh
Hardly any space for parking in ut markets
The Administration’s decision to install EV charging stations in Chandigarh is a nice move. But UT traders are also right in their opposition to the installation of EV stations in markets where there is a hardly any space for parking. The Administration has plenty of open spaces away from crowded markets. Why it doesn’t install EV charging stations at spots where there no shortage of parking space? The Administration must listen to the traders’ suggestion.
MR Bhateja, Nayagaon
Petrol pumps perfect locations for stations
Since it’s difficult to park a vehicle on a normal day in most parking lots so how can the Administration think of installing EV charging stations in crowded markets? Rather petrol pumps are the perfect locations for the installation of these stations. Also, the authorities concerned should install these stations next to bus stops. Last but not the least, the Administration must replace the old household electricity meters with the new three-phase metres so that city residents can charge their two or four-wheelers at their own convenience.
Savita Kuthiala, Chandigarh
Consider traders objection to decision
Ultimately, it depends on the demand for EV charging in the UT. Infrastructure which can support charging stations without causing significant disruptions must be considered. The UT Administration should give importance to public interest and clean environment benefits. Traders and stakeholders should be engaged to find an amicable solution. Opposition from traders must be considered.
Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar
Adequate charging points across city
The EV policy aims at encouraging electric mobility and discouraging non-electric vehicles in the interest of healthier environment. It’s important that before the residents are asked to prefer electric vehicles over petrol/diesel vehicles, adequate charging points across the city should be there. Notably, most charging points are to be created in the MC parking lots. No doubt there would be some inconvenience to shopkeepers and market goers as the charging stations would occupy space.
Sanjay Chopra, Mohali
EV policy can take care of issues
The UT Administration had rolled out its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy in last September. Our transportation ecosystem is one of the biggest emitters of carbon dioxide. One way of bringing down these emissions is through the implementation of EV solutions. The policy should take care of the teething problems which are expected to plague the EVs. It is a good decision by the UT Administration to install electric vehicles (EV) charging stations. But these should not be installed in crowded places. Dedicated parking lots for electric vehicles and their charging stations must be earmarked in places across the city. Implementation of the new policy would bring challenges and the Administration should be prepared to face them.
Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh
Public inconvenience unavoidable
A 50 kW DC fast charger takes two hours to charge a mid-segment SUV from 16 to 100 per cent. Hence, if more than one car is in queue at a charging station with multiple charging portals, congestion/ inconvenience to public would be unavoidable. Therefore, installing EV charging stations in crowded market areas should be avoided.
SS Arora, Mohali
Proper parking at charging stations
It is not a prudent decision of the UT Administration to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in crowded market areas with limited parking. There should be proper parking arrangement at the EV charging stations to avoid rush. The EV stations should be located at sites that are less prone to traffic snarls. Advanced facilities should be available at EV charging stations.
Adish Sood, Amloh
Time restrictions on charging stations
This forward-thinking approach is essential for urban planning and ensures that the city remains relevant and competitive in a rapidly changing automotive landscape. To address these concerns, the UT Administration must engage in a meaningful dialogue with traders and explore potential mitigation measures. This could include finding alternative parking solutions, implementing time-of-use restrictions on charging stations or considering creative urban planning solutions that balance the interests of traders and the broader community. Chandigarh may encounter initial resistance from traders. By addressing the concerns of traders through consultation and mitigation measures, the Administration can strike a balance that benefits both the environment and the local economy.
Jeevanjyoti, Chandigarh
Would cause traffic congestion in city
Decision of the Administration to install electric charging stations in crowded market is neither good for vehicle owners nor for the people who come for shopping. It would adversely affect the business of the shopkeepers. Most markets don’t have enough parking space and people park their vehicles on roads. This creates nuisance and traffic snarls. So, charging stations should be installed at places away from markets.
Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh
Take opinion of experts
Places having plenty of space should be selected for the installation of EV charging stations to accommodate vehicles and ease the movement of people. Traders must be taken into confidence before allocating such spaces. Their apprehensions should be removed beforehand. Citizens frequenting markets must also be heard. For smooth implementation and operation of such a station, prior opinion of experts must be taken. Electric vehicles entering the area should be counted to ensure optimum use of the station.
Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Chandigarh
Consider drawbacks of charging stations
It is crucial to consider the potential drawbacks and consequences of such a decision, especially in our bustling city. Though Chandigarh was built on the basis of a well thought design and architecture, the city is already facing issues such as increasing traffic and overcrowding of roads. Given a thought to the frustrated people who have houses near markets and buyers coming to an already congested parkings, EV charging stations in these areas would only aggravate their problems.
Ileeka Chadha, Chandigarh
Every sector has enough of space
The need of the hour is to have EV charging stations across the UT. But the Administration’s decision to install charging stations at crowded marketplaces would result in chaos. There is ample space in the city for such stations. Mini markets in every sector are lying underutilised. Every sector has lots of space for charging stations rather that busy markets.
Sanjeev Bishnoi, Panchkula
