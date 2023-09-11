Open House: Is Chandigarh’s decision to install EV charging stations in crowded markets despite opposition prudent?

Set up stations in open spaces

The EV stations must be set up in open spaces. The vehicles occupy large space. The authorities can EV stations at petrol pumps that have good open space. EV charging stations in busy market places is not a good option. Chandigarh already has over eleven lakh vehicles. A new vehicle is added every three seconds.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Traders’ opposition not justified

Nowadays it’s mandatory to install EV charging stations in each parking lot. As space is allotted to each and every petrol station on concessional rates by the administration why not make it mandatory to install EV charging stations there? Such stations can be installed adjoining bus shelters, community centres, government institutions, dispensaries, municipal corporation and Electricity Department offices, Sampark Centres and in the residential areas. Opposition of traders against charging stations is not justified.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Prioritise utilisation of resources must

The UT Administration should prioritise the optimal utilisation of underutilised resources rather than burdening already crowded areas. Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations should be strategically placed in locations such as parks with available parking, popular tourist destinations with parking facilities and in and around sectors with open spaces. It’s crucial to avoid installing stations in densely populated market areas which will lead to chaos.

Satinderpal Singh Chahal, Chandigarh

residents’ Problems would aggravate

The solution of any issue must not become problem for the public. There are limited parking places in the marketing areas of all sectors of the UT. If EV charging stations are installed in crowded markets parking problems and congestion would escalate.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Invite traders for dialogue

Installing EV charging stations in crowded market areas with limited parking facility can be a prudent decision, but traders’ concerns must be taken into consideration. The authorities must assess the impact of installing stations on parking spaces. Promoting off-peak hour charging can be another solution. Traders can be invited for a dialogue to find mutually acceptable solution. A balanced approach can benefit mobility and businesses.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Admn can offer incentive to traders

It’s not a wise decision of the Chandigarh Administration to install EV charging stations in crowded market areas with limited parking facility. It will only add to the traffic congestion and parking problems. The Administration should instead install EV charging stations in areas with ample parking space such as on the outskirts of the city or in multilevel parking lots. All new buildings must have EV charging stations. The authorities can offer incentives to traders and individuals who install EV charging stations. The public must be apprised about the benefits of electric vehicles and EV charging stations.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Ensure convenient e-Vehicle charging

The decision to install EV charging stations in crowded market areas with limited parking should align with sustainability goals and government priorities while addressing traders’ concerns about parking allocation. Ensuring convenient and accessible charging options is essential to promote electric vehicles use. Effective communication and collaboration with local businessmen are the keys to finding solution to opposition, promoting clean energy and addressing parking constraints in such areas. Such stations can enhance shopping experiences, promote local businesses, attract eco-conscious consumers and bolster economic growth.

Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh

Would adversely affect business

The decision of the UT Administration to install EV charging stations in crowded markets is not wise as it would create parking issues for the common man. It takes minimum four to six for charging an electric vehicle. As far as possible, EV charging stations should be set up in vacant areas under close CCTV coverage and monitored properly by staff. Further, EV stations in crowded markets would adversely affect traders’ business.

Col (retd) TBS Bedi, Mohali

Administration has taken decision in haste

The UT Administration’s decision to install EV charging stations at parking lots of different markets in Chandigarh has been taken in haste without weighing the pros and cons of such a move. With most parking lots being badly managed, the decision if implemented would result in a chaotic situation besides causing inconvenience to the public. The trading community is right in opposing such a decision that has been taken without consulting representatives of the market associations.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Verma, Panchkula

Not a feasible idea for city beautiful

Parking is already a problem in markets as there is no proper regulation of vehicles either by the municipal corporation or by parking contractors. The situation is worse during the festive season. EV charging stations should be set up at main destinations in the city or at tourist spots. Alternatively, tenders can be floated for new charging stations for which ample space can be provided by the UT Administration.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

A necessity that can’t be ignored

With increasing number of electrical vehicles, it has become necessity to install charging stations. Installing such stations in markets with limited parking spaces would lead to traffic chaos and inconvenience public. The goal is to create a network of EV charging stations easily accessible to owners of electric vehicles. These would promote the use of electric vehicles in the city.

Ishmit Chadha, Patiala

EVs would queue up for charging

Our markets are already struggling with shortage of parking spaces. Allocating space for EV charging stations would further reduce the available parking and inconvenience visitors. EV charging stations would lead to congestion as vehicles would queue up for charging. Installing charging stations in less congested areas or offering incentives for off-peak hour charging could be the solution.

Diwakar Sahoonja, Chandigarh

Support decision of administration

The number of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations has to be increased. The charging points must be installed at petrol stations, major markets, malls, palaces, community centres, hospitals and other public places to ease EV charging. Some area can be earmarked for charging stations in crowded markets to avoid parking chaos. The traders must support the Administration’s decision to install charging stations in markets.

Wg Cdr (retd) JS Minhas, Mohali

Crowded markets frustrate visitors

Chandigarh is known for its planned architecture and efficient urban design. The city has long grappled with issues related to traffic congestion and limited parking space. Crowded markets often frustrate residents and visitors who struggle to find suitable parking spots for their vehicles. Dedicating precious parking spaces for EV charging stations in markets may aggravate existing problems. EV charging stations would lead to congestion as vehicles would queue up for charging.

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, Chandigarh

People would stop visiting markets

EV charging stations should not be installed in markets because already these places are congested and there’s shortage of parking spaces. These stations would add to traffic congestion. Customers would stop visiting markets and opt for convenient ways like buying online which could result in the loss of livelihood of many people besides reducing revenue of the Chandigarh Administration.

Sanjay Mehta, Chandigarh

Allot land for EV charging stations

The decision of the Chandigarh Administration to install EV charging stations in markets which are already crowded is wrong. The best place for charging stations are existing petrol pumps. The Administration can allot land for the installation of EV charging stations at different locations in the city.

Lalit Gupta, Chandigarh

Take care of interest of stakeholders

The Administration plans to install 95 EV charging stations. So far, only 32 stations have been installed in the UT. The authorities should take care of traders and visitors interest and make sure that both don’t face any inconvenience. All stakeholders must be consulted before installing stations. Traders and officials concerned should sit together to iron out their differences regarding the installation of EV charging stations in markets.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Can be installed in mixed use areas

EV charging stations locations are decided on a basis of turnaround of vehicles. Such stations can be installed in and around commercial/mixed use areas such as markets, supermarkets, malls and restaurants. The Chandigarh Administration must have carried out a survey and done homework before installation of charging stations. It should go ahead for the installation of charging stations.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Hardly any space for parking in ut markets

The Administration’s decision to install EV charging stations in Chandigarh is a nice move. But UT traders are also right in their opposition to the installation of EV stations in markets where there is a hardly any space for parking. The Administration has plenty of open spaces away from crowded markets. Why it doesn’t install EV charging stations at spots where there no shortage of parking space? The Administration must listen to the traders’ suggestion.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Petrol pumps perfect locations for stations

Since it’s difficult to park a vehicle on a normal day in most parking lots so how can the Administration think of installing EV charging stations in crowded markets? Rather petrol pumps are the perfect locations for the installation of these stations. Also, the authorities concerned should install these stations next to bus stops. Last but not the least, the Administration must replace the old household electricity meters with the new three-phase metres so that city residents can charge their two or four-wheelers at their own convenience.

Savita Kuthiala, Chandigarh

Consider traders objection to decision

Ultimately, it depends on the demand for EV charging in the UT. Infrastructure which can support charging stations without causing significant disruptions must be considered. The UT Administration should give importance to public interest and clean environment benefits. Traders and stakeholders should be engaged to find an amicable solution. Opposition from traders must be considered.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Adequate charging points across city

The EV policy aims at encouraging electric mobility and discouraging non-electric vehicles in the interest of healthier environment. It’s important that before the residents are asked to prefer electric vehicles over petrol/diesel vehicles, adequate charging points across the city should be there. Notably, most charging points are to be created in the MC parking lots. No doubt there would be some inconvenience to shopkeepers and market goers as the charging stations would occupy space.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

EV policy can take care of issues

The UT Administration had rolled out its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy in last September. Our transportation ecosystem is one of the biggest emitters of carbon dioxide. One way of bringing down these emissions is through the implementation of EV solutions. The policy should take care of the teething problems which are expected to plague the EVs. It is a good decision by the UT Administration to install electric vehicles (EV) charging stations. But these should not be installed in crowded places. Dedicated parking lots for electric vehicles and their charging stations must be earmarked in places across the city. Implementation of the new policy would bring challenges and the Administration should be prepared to face them.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Public inconvenience unavoidable

A 50 kW DC fast charger takes two hours to charge a mid-segment SUV from 16 to 100 per cent. Hence, if more than one car is in queue at a charging station with multiple charging portals, congestion/ inconvenience to public would be unavoidable. Therefore, installing EV charging stations in crowded market areas should be avoided.

SS Arora, Mohali

Proper parking at charging stations

It is not a prudent decision of the UT Administration to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in crowded market areas with limited parking. There should be proper parking arrangement at the EV charging stations to avoid rush. The EV stations should be located at sites that are less prone to traffic snarls. Advanced facilities should be available at EV charging stations.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Time restrictions on charging stations

This forward-thinking approach is essential for urban planning and ensures that the city remains relevant and competitive in a rapidly changing automotive landscape. To address these concerns, the UT Administration must engage in a meaningful dialogue with traders and explore potential mitigation measures. This could include finding alternative parking solutions, implementing time-of-use restrictions on charging stations or considering creative urban planning solutions that balance the interests of traders and the broader community. Chandigarh may encounter initial resistance from traders. By addressing the concerns of traders through consultation and mitigation measures, the Administration can strike a balance that benefits both the environment and the local economy.

Jeevanjyoti, Chandigarh

Would cause traffic congestion in city

Decision of the Administration to install electric charging stations in crowded market is neither good for vehicle owners nor for the people who come for shopping. It would adversely affect the business of the shopkeepers. Most markets don’t have enough parking space and people park their vehicles on roads. This creates nuisance and traffic snarls. So, charging stations should be installed at places away from markets.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Take opinion of experts

Places having plenty of space should be selected for the installation of EV charging stations to accommodate vehicles and ease the movement of people. Traders must be taken into confidence before allocating such spaces. Their apprehensions should be removed beforehand. Citizens frequenting markets must also be heard. For smooth implementation and operation of such a station, prior opinion of experts must be taken. Electric vehicles entering the area should be counted to ensure optimum use of the station.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Chandigarh

Consider drawbacks of charging stations

It is crucial to consider the potential drawbacks and consequences of such a decision, especially in our bustling city. Though Chandigarh was built on the basis of a well thought design and architecture, the city is already facing issues such as increasing traffic and overcrowding of roads. Given a thought to the frustrated people who have houses near markets and buyers coming to an already congested parkings, EV charging stations in these areas would only aggravate their problems.

Ileeka Chadha, Chandigarh

Every sector has enough of space

The need of the hour is to have EV charging stations across the UT. But the Administration’s decision to install charging stations at crowded marketplaces would result in chaos. There is ample space in the city for such stations. Mini markets in every sector are lying underutilised. Every sector has lots of space for charging stations rather that busy markets.

Sanjeev Bishnoi, Panchkula

QUESTION

Chandigarh’s performance in the 2023 Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan, a clear air survey, was subpar, ranking 22nd out of 47 cities with population exceeding one million. What measures should the UT Administration take to enhance air quality and boost city's ranking?

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to [email protected]