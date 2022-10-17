Is free six-minute window for picking up & dropping off passengers at Chandigarh Railway Station adequate?

20 minutes for private vehicles

Given the high volume of vehicles and footfall for pickup and dropping passengers at the railway station at any given point of time, it is next to impossible to exit within free six minutes window. The authorities need to create and manage a seamless and obstruction free dedicated corridor, else the time for free window should be increased to 20 minutes.

Raminder Bhatti, Chandigarh

High footfall at rly station

Unlike airports, the Railways do not have a trolley system for carrying luggage. Moreover, the number of travellers is also more. Hence, a six-minute free window for private vehicles is too less. It should be increased.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Aged, ailing passengers cannot walk fast

The huge rush at Chandigarh Railway Station to pick up and drop passengers is a serious issue. It must be considered that aged and ailing passengers cannot walk fast. They need more time for boarding or de-boarding train. The best way to solve this issue is to shift the front parking area to left side of the taxi stand or somewhere else. Arrival and departure must be separate. The Panchkula side railway platform can be used for departure. An overbridge or tunnel can connect UT and Panchkula railway stations.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Provide Fastag-like facility at station

Six-minute free window for private vehicles is sufficient to pick/drop passengers at the railway station. Time is wasted at entry/exit points while making payments. To reduce stoppage time, Fastag like facility can be introduced. If the vehicle exceeds six-minute free window penalty amount can be deducted from its Fastag account. Area before the gates of railway station should be widened.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Rope in NGOs/marshals to manage traffic

Six-minute free window to pick/drop passengers is not a solution for reducing traffic snarls at the railway station. Dropping/picking of passengers should be free at station. Adequate staff should be deployed to manage traffic at the railway station. NGOs/traffic marshals can be roped in to manage traffic at railway station.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Boom barrier can make a difference

The Railway police should be deployed to regulate traffic with the help of the UT cops at the railway station. A boom barrier is likely to make a big difference. Six minutes free window to pick/drop passengers is not sufficient. It should be increased to 10 minutes. People, who are not in a hurry, can park their vehicles in the normal parking lot where charges are Rs 20 for two hours.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Imposing heavy fine not justified

Six minutes are too short to pick or drop passengers at the railway station. Minimum 15 minutes be allowed keeping in view the high footfall of passengers at the railway station. Imposing heavy fine after lapse of six minutes is not justified as it’s totally impossible to pick up passengers on arrival at the railway station.

Prof HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Time limit is reasonable

To restrict the entry of vehicles at railway station, the six minutes free window is sufficient. However, the UT Transport Department should increase the number of AC buses from railway station during the departure and arrival of trains to discourage people from using personal cars. An underpass can be constructed on priority opposite the railway station to maintain free flow of vehicles.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Railways must review its decision

It has been observed many a time passengers are old or physically disabled. They find it difficult to alight or board vehicles. The guardians have to support them. The same guardian also needs to take out their luggage. Quite often they are accompanied by children as well. They also require due care. All these exercise consume time. Thus, it is prayed that the Railways should review its decision and increase the free time for private vehicles to 10 minutes.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Separate lane for private vehicles

The free six-minute window is too less considering the inflow of non-commercial vehicles at the railway station. Many times six minutes can be consumed while reaching the pick or drop point from the entry gate. Besides, there are differently abled passengers on wheelchairs. The quantum of luggage can also be an issue for onward travelling passengers or those going abroad from Delhi. The window must be extended upto 10 to 12 minutes. A separate lane should be provided for pick/drop vehicles.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Rs 20 penalty for first half hour

No doubt the six-minute free window to drop passengers is sufficient. But the time to pick up passengers should be at least 10 minutes. Also commercial vehicles should not be allowed to enter railway station at the time of arrival or departure of trains. The authorities must not compare railway station with airport. The penalty for exceeding free window for the first half hour should be Rs 20 only.

Savita Kuthiala, Chandigarh

Porters back in business

It seems the Railways has introduced the new free six-minute window system without studying behaviour of passengers arriving and departing from the Chandigarh Railway Station. The authorities must increase pick and drop time for private vehicles. Mostly six minutes are exhausted as cars queue up at the exit point. On the positive side, porters who were facing a tough time at the railway station, are suddenly back in business.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Old, physically challenged to suffer

The six-minute free window is not adequate for private vehicles to drop/pick passengers at the railway station. Many vehicles like cabs do not prefer to go on the premises of the railway station fearing hefty fine. This will inconvenience old and physically challenged passengers.

Khushkaran Singh, Chandigarh

All issues not considered

The authorities have not considered all issues involved while deciding the six-minute free access window at the railway station. Pickup requires longer time as compared to dropping passengers. The free window should be enhanced to 10 minutes.

RPS Chopra, Chandigarh

Irrational decision of railways

The free six-minute window for dropping or picking up passengers/relatives at railway station is not at all sufficient. At times even approach road to the station is obstructed due to traffic jams or VIP movement. The problem becomes much more acute when the trains do not arrive or depart on time. This will happen more frequently in the winter months due to fog. The authorities should have thought of the sick and elderly passengers, who need much more time to alight and reach platforms of their trains. The authorities concerned should construct better parking facilities at the railway station. Penalising harried passengers without providing the infrastructure is not rational. The decision of fixed time may be reviewed and tweaked on the basis of need.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav,Chandigarh

Not clear how time is calculated

It is not clear how the six-minute time is calculated for the free window of private vehicles. A proper time study should be conducted to ascertain the actual time taken by passengers to board or alight trains with luggage plus 20 per cent for exigency. The present six minutes seem to be a bit harsh and should be increased to 10 minutes. The railway station should have two places one for boarding and the second for passengers alighting from trains to reduce the rush.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Nominal fee for extended stay

The Railways should increase the time limit to pick and drop passengers to 10 minutes. The extended stay should call for a nominal parking fee as per the Municipal Corporation norms. The authorities should facilitate cab drivers as this will further give trouble-free journey to passengers boarding/alighting trains.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Provide more parking space

The free six-minute window for non-commercial vehicles is not justified. It is too short to pick and drop passengers at the railway station. The law is made for people and not people for the law. Passengers/visitors will be harassed due to short time. The Railways should make alternative parking arrangements at the station.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali