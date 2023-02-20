Open house: Is it justified to stop registration of non-electric two-wheelers?

It is a welcome step to encourage electric vehicles to curb pollution. But to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers all of a sudden is sure to result in no sales of bikes and scooters lying with the dealers. This will result in a great loss to the manufacturers as well. Two-wheelers do not pollute the air much. It would have been better if the administration had given a one-year period for the registration of non-electric two-wheelers.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Not a viable solution

It is not a viable solution to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers. Consumers’ choice is important. The rights of people are well defined in our Constitution.

Sonu Verma, Chandigarh

Decision undemocratic

A sudden blanket ban on the registration of non-electric two-wheelers reeks of a lack of democracy, which is seemingly gaining prominence in Chandigarh. There is a big market for non-electric two-wheelers and a blanket ban is not a viable solution to curb pollution. These things need to be phased out but there should be ample opportunities for consumers.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Public should have been given ample time

The administration should have given sufficient time to public as well as dealers before announcing the ban. The administration should have taken views of the general public before effecting the ban. The resale value of old non-electric two-wheelers has taken a hit. Now, workers employed with two-wheeler dealers fear losing job as the latter are bound to suffer losses due to the ban.

Kirpal Singh

Put restrictions on old vehicles

Instead of stopping the registration of non-electric two-wheelers, the administration should have controlled the plying of very old and ill-maintained vehicles in the city. New models of two-wheelers do not emit excessive pollution. “Jugaad” vehicles as well as overloaded ones emit a maximum of pollution but the traffic police do not challan these. The NGT should take serious note of this negligence.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Not a wise move

Pollution by motorised vehicles is just 3% of the all kinds of daily pollution in India. To ban the registration of non-electric two-wheelers in Chandigarh for around 60 days cannot be considered a wise decision.

Ravinder Varma, Chandigarh

Most people can’t afford e-bikes

It is an illogical, absurd and uncalled for decision by the UT authorities. Why should the government not make companies stop the manufacturing of non-electric two-wheelers first? More than 80% population cannot afford costly electric two-wheelers. Two-wheelers emit much less emissions than four-wheelers.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Ban registration of cars, buses instead

Pollution caused by petrol two-wheelers is dismally low compared to diesel cars and buses. People in the low income group can afford only two-wheelers. To reduce pollution, the registration of new diesel and petrol cars should be banned or these made costly, so that people buy electric vehicles that come on subsidised rates.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Roll back decision

The decision is not in favour of those who cannot afford expensive electric vehicles. People, who are in a dire need of vehicles, are worst hit. The decision to ban registration of non-electric two-wheelers should be rolled back.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

No wide range of e-bikes

There is no wide range of electric two-wheelers to choose from. A drive should have been conducted to promote electrical vehicles before banning the registration of non-electric two-wheelers.

Mohinder Sharma, Chandigarh

Develop adequate infrastructure

The administration should have developed adequate infrastructure before announcing the ban. The administration should tie up with firms to provide subsidies on e-vehicles and at the same time, create awareness on the need for such vehicles to curb pollution.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Look for alternative measures

The ban is totally unjustified keeping in mind the dependence of common man on two-wheelers for commuting. Dealers as well as their workers will be affected a lot. The authorities must look for alternative ways rather than putting a blanket ban on the registration of non-electric two-wheelers.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Auto dealers to be affected by decision

Most people heavily rely on two-wheelers as daily conveyance. To curb pollution, the administration should stop the registration of diesel vehicles and restrict the entry of trucks and tempos to the city. The decision to stop the registration of petrol two-wheelers will hit dealers hard.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Auto dealers jittery

The local automobile dealers said they would suffer huge losses. They said two-wheelers account for 40-50 per cent of the total automobile sales. The registration of petrol two-wheelers should have been stopped in a phased manner.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Step in right direction

This is an important step taken in order to achieve the aim of putting in place eco-friendly and green transportation in the city. Chandigarh is the first state or UT to implement such curbs in the country. This is the need of the hour as pollution has reached alarming levels all over the country.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Will ensure healthy environment

The decision will also help curb the rising noise pollution. The move assumes significance given the rising fuel prices. Ultimately, it is good to go with electric vehicles to save on money and to protect environment.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Explore other options

The sudden stopping of registration of non-electric two-wheelers is unjustified. Common man wishing to upgrade to a two-wheeler from a bicycle will be worst hit. To have a sustainable green environment, there are many other options. New vehicles purchased in other states should not be registered in the city.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Review decision

The administration should not make policies that are not suitable to the public and manufacturers of non-electric vehicles. People are already facing financial problems due to Covid-induced unemployment. Moreover, buyers have no wide range of electric vehicles to choose from. The administration must review its decision and withdraw it.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Dealers to incur heavy losses

It is not fair on the part of the authorities to abruptly stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers. The dealers will incur heavy losses. The right step would be to stop the manufacturing of such two-wheelers.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Put curbs on four-wheelers

Since non-electric two-wheeler is one of the cheapest modes of travel not only for the middle class but also the upper middle class, its registration should never be stopped. Rather the administration should put restrictions on the registration of four-wheelers per family.

Savita Kuthiala

Safety concerns

The decision to completely stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers in Chandigarh when the buyers have no wide range to choose from is against the fundamental right of a citizen. Electric two-wheelers are yet to gain acceptance among people on account of various factors. Incidents of fire in electric vehicles have also raised safety concerns. The decision should be put on hold immediately.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Infra inadequate

In the absence of adequate infrastructure such as charging stations, stopping new registrations of all non-electric vehicles in five years under the EV Policy 2022 is anti-public. It is unreasonable to stop the registration of all conventional fuel-run vehicles, including old ones, if these conform to the standard emission norms.

RPS Chopra, Chandigarh

Don’t force public to buy e-vehicles

It’s laudable that the government is creating awareness on a greener and cleaner environment. At the same, a policy to force public to buy e-vehicles by banning the registration of conventional vehicles from February 11 to March 31 is arbitrary. The decision needs to be reviewed.

SS Arora, Mohali

Start with 4-wheelers

It is true that registration of non-electric two-wheelers needs to be stopped as first step towards a sustainable environment. But it must be started with either heavy vehicles or four-wheelers so that people from the economical weaker sections ae not affected at very first instance. The non-registration restriction should be implemented first on vehicles causing higher carbon emissions and then gradually to those causing lower emissions.

Dr (Prof) Kanchan Garg

Plan a phased transition

Action of the UT Administration is uncalled for, though the intention is to reduce use of internal combustible engines and thus pollution. The administration can plan a phased transition by limiting up to 50% registration of both types of two-wheelers. There is no adequate charging infrastructure in the city.

Col KJ Singh (retd)

Stakeholders not consulted

All stakeholders were not consulted before taking this decision. The two-wheeler dealers are at the receiving end of this unjustified decision. The prospective buyers of two-wheeler are stuck up due to the high cost of electric two-wheelers. Moreover, media reports on safety concerns regarding EVs have further shaken the confidence of the prospective buyers. The ban should be reviewed and implemented in a phased manner.

Dr Rajeev Kumar, Chandigarh

Come up with a better policy

It is a good decision and will help curb pollution. The administration can come up with a better policy so that people don’t have to wait long for the registration of non-electrical vehicles. Such rules are the need of the hour.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Ban not well-timed

The ban is not a well-timed step since the EV industry is still developing. The cost of an electric scooter is much higher than a petrol one. For the time being, the decision needs to be withdrawn.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

EV infra not fully functional

It could have been done in a phased manner giving sufficient time to dealers to clear their stocks and to the public to prepare for the adoption of the EV technology. Even the EV infrastructure is not fully functional in the city. Change is always good but it should not be brought about abruptly.

Sqn Ldr MS Johar (retd), Chandigarh

A hasty step

It’s a hasty and short-sighted step by the administration. There is not much choice of electric two-wheelers in the market. Two-wheelers are a necessity for the middle class as a mode of daily commute. The administration should have first put curbs on official vehicles, public transport and auto-rickshaw of the tricity.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

